InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa defeats Navy and earns spot in AAC title game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — No comeback required. No flurry of touchdowns needed.

All it took for No. 22 Tulsa to earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference title game was a rousing defensive performance and one heck of a big play.

The Golden Hurricane squelched Navy’s triple option Saturday and used a tie-breaking 66-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Josh Johnson to earn a 19-6 victory that extended their winning streak to six.

Tulsa (6-1, 6-0, No. 24 CFP) needed to win one of their final two games to play for the AAC championship for the first time. The Golden Hurricane will face Cincinnati at home next weekend before taking on the Bearcats for the league title on Dec. 19.

“Man, it feels great. It’s our first one so it’s real exciting,” said defensive tackle Jaxon Player, who had 12 tackles and two sacks. “We went crazy in the locker room, and we’re still going to go crazy after we get home.”

Four of Tulsa’s wins this season have come after the team trailed by double digits, and the Golden Hurricane hadn’t been held under 28 points since losing to Oklahoma State in the opener.

They flipped the script this time. Tulsa never trailed, got a great performance from its defense and made the most of its only touchdown.

The score was tied at 6 late in the third quarter before Smith lofted a long pass between four Navy defenders into the waiting arms of Johnson, who outdistanced his pursuers in a 40-yard sprint to the end zone.

“Obviously, it was great to see JJ pop that big one at a crucial time,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “These guys continue to stay resilient as obstacles are put before them.”

Plenty of hurdles were cleared with this victory: A berth in the title game, Tulsa became bowl-eligible, and it beat Navy for the first time in six tries.

“We knew there was a lot on the line tonight and we felt it,” Montgomery said. “To go in there and get a big win on the road, with everybody contributing, I’m blown away by our guys.”

The defense took care of business despite losing starting linebacker Zaven Collins to an injury that Montgomery deemed not to be serious.

Smith went 10 for 25 for 168 yards but came up big when it counted. Facing a third-and-8 from his own 40 with less than four minutes to go, Smith connected with Keylon Stokes down the right sideline for a 37-yard gain that set up Zack Long’s fourth field goal.