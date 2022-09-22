Tulsa’s next opponent, No. 16 Ole Miss, currently ranks fifth in the nation in rushing with 271.7 yards per game. The Rebels big offensive line and three impressive running backs have the full attention of TU coaches.

“They’ve got three running backs back there that can all, I mean Bentley we played for multiple years, the transfer from SMU, and he’s like their third back coming in,” said TU head coach Philip Montgomery. “You know they’ve got a true freshman that’s got great vision, that can really roll and then the guy that’s actually leading them in yards and everything else, very, very talented.”

Ole Miss senior Zach Evans is second in the Southeastern Conference in rushing, only because he is splitting time with two other backs – the aforementioned Ulysses Bentley IV and true freshman Quinshon Judkins, who ranks third in rushing in the SEC.

Bentley has played against Tulsa twice during his time at SMU. In 2020, Bentley ran for 103 yards against the Golden Hurricane.

“They’re big up front, I think every one of them is 6-5, 300 or better and they can bend and move,” Montgomery said. “They’ve got big tight ends adding to that part of it, but also a threat in the passing game. And then you look at their receivers, they’re all 6-2 or better on the outside and those guys can make plays down the field and try to stretch you that way.

“Everybody’s got their own unique twist to things, I mean I know they’re going to play with a little tempo. Obviously, they’re playing with two quarterbacks right now.”