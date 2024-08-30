Big plays by Kirk Francis were memorable and often.

But that was only a small percentage of the explosion in a game of long touchdowns.

Francis did what he had to do, and squelched, at least for now, any talk of a quarterback controversy, completing 23 of 30 passes for 299 yards and 4 TD passes.

A few of those big plays were done by both teams early, and it kept it interesting in the first quarter. But by halftime, the game was over, and Tulsa won 62-28 in front of 16,043 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The first six touchdowns in the game were at least 29 yards, and all of TDs for both teams were at least 12 yards until the 4th quarter.

And eight Tulsa touchdowns were from 19 yards or more. All nine TU scores were from at least 14 yards.

Francis' TD passes came from 36, 29, 20 and 14 yards to Kam Benjamin, UTEP transfer Jeremiah Ballard, and two to TE Connor Vaughn.

All of the scoring throws to Ballard and Vaughn were of the highlight reel variety.

Add in a 100-yard kickoff return from freshman dynamo running back Lloyd Avant, and a 66-yard punt return by Benjamin, and it was a lot of fun.

The talk all week was about how TU would play all three quarterbacks in the QB competition -- Francis, Cooper Legas, and Cardell Williams.

"I think Kirk's outstanding, and I think those other two can help us win," said second-year TU coach Kevin Wilson said of his top three signal-callers. "I'm not trying to keep them happy. I just think they can all help us win."

All three did play by midway through the second quarter. But Francis was taking the vast majority of the snaps. Williams played one series in the second quarter, and Legas played on a goal line situation for two plays in the first quarter.

Legas came in again midway through the 4th quarter, and Williams scored on a 22-yard TD run on the same series with 4:30 remaining.

The game started off ominously for TU when Northwestern State’s Kennieth Lacy busted for a 75-yard touchdown run on the first series. Lacy, no relation to TU great Ken Lacy of Palomino Express days of the early 1980's, put Tulsa down 7-0, but did nothing else the rest of the game, gaining minus-3 yards on his other 6 carries.

The 36-yard TD pass from Francis to Benjamin on the next series - Tulsa's second possession of the game, calmed things down, and Tulsa mostly dominated the rest of the contest.

Still, a blocked field goal attempt by the Golden Hurricane that was returned for a TD had the game tied 14-14 after the first quarter.

Francis wasn't fazed by the unexpected close game in the first quarter.

"Don't panic. We prepare for this situation," Francis said. "It's all about how you overcome adversity."

The game didn’t stay close for long, as 27 points in the 2nd quarter had Tulsa up 41-14 at halftime. The game, in essence, was over.

Francis was brilliant, especially in the first half, where he was 18 of 23 for 257 yards and 4 scores.

Purdue transfer Zion Steptoe led Tulsa in receiving with 5 catches for 88 yards, while Benjamin had 5 catches for 65 yards, and Braylin Presley had 5 catches for 41 yards and scored on a 19-yard run.

Unfortunately, Ballard may have been lost for some time, and possibly for the season, with a knee injury he suffered on special teams in the punt return unit.

Avant led TU rushers with 64 yards on 11 carries. Anthony Watkins wasn't needed much, but he did score on a 33-yard run in the second quarter. He finished with 40 yards on 5 carries.

"Lloyd is a really special player," Francis said of Avant. "As a true freshman coming in, we've known that since the first day he's touched the field."

Vaughn, a 6-4, 244-pound third year sophomore, came into the game with zero career catches. But his TD catches just flashed what he is capable of doing.

"Connor Vaughn, I've been telling you, he's the most athletic guy out there," Wilson said. "He didn't make a play out there that surprised me. I just want to see that the next day, the next day, and the next day.

"He's a great kid. He's a talented kid. He's just learning how to become a man."

Francis is impressed with what Vaughn can do.

"He made two incredible catches tonight that made me look really good, so I appreciate that," Francis said. "He's matured so much on and off the field. He's going to be a great tool down the field and in the blocking game."

Lots of players got playing time, including all five freshmen receivers.

The Golden Hurricane outgained the Demons 622 to 226. Basically, Tulsa dominated after the early TD by Northwestern State.

Graduate transfer Chris Thompson tied with BA grad transfers Gavin Potter and Zach Marchselli, all newcomers at linebacker, with 5 tackles each. Thompson was ejected for targeting when he hit the Northwestern State QB on the ground in the second quarter.

Tulsa played the first half without starting center Tai Marks, who had to sit out the half due to a targeting penalty he received in the second half of the season ending East Carolina win last year.

Redshirt freshman Kasen Carpenter filled in for him, joining guards Walter Young Bear and Rey Burnett, and transfer tackles Kaden Stanton and Ender Aguilar on the starting unit that led a rushing attack of 323 yards on 41 carries, and allowed no QB sacks.

Up next on Saturday, September 7, is a road game at Arkansas State.