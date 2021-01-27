InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa drops road game at Temple, 76-67

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tulsa came out flat once again on the road and fell behind big in the first half at Temple. The Hurricane battled back in the final stanza, but it wasn't enough.

Khalif Battle had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Temple defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Tuesday.

De’Vondre Perry added 17 points for Temple (4-4, 3-4 American Athletic Conference). Damian Dunn and Jake Forrester had 10 points apiece.

Rey Idowu scored a career-high 20 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-6, 5-4). Elijah Joiner added 15 points and Brandon Rachal had 12.

TU was down 44-25 at halftime.

"I thought we didn't come out the way you should come out to win on the road," said head coach Frank Haith. "I give our guys credit who didn't quit and fought well in the end."

Tulsa travels to Greenville, North Carolina on Saturday Jan. 30, as they face the East Carolina Pirates on ESPN+ at 11:00 a.m.