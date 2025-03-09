Tulsa ends regular season with road win over Wichita State

Tulsa shot 33 percent from the field and 17 percent from three on its way to a 63-44 loss at North Texas.
Tulsa built a big first-half lead against UTSA and then held off the Roadrunners in the second half for an 80-76 win.
Keaston Willis scored 19 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, as Tulsa beat Temple 80-74 on Wednesday night.
Tulsa was being bullied and shoved around while not having the tools to fight back, as they fell 79-55 to FAU.
No. 17 Memphis caught fire late in the second half, as Tulsa fell to the Tigers, 83-71, on the road.
