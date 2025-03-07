Tulsa expecting lots of talent at this weekend's Junior Day

New Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb and his coaching staff have a big recruiting weekend ahead, as they host a talented group of 2026 prospects for a Junior Day on Saturday. Of note is a 4-star linebacker out of Texas, along with seven 3-star prospects and a slew of in-state prospects.

Lamb and his assistants hit the ground running in recruiting as soon as he was tabbed as the new leader of the Golden Hurricane program. TU signed 14 high school players from the 2025 class during the early December signing period. Lamb's staff added five more in February, including Phenix City (AL) Central quarterback Andrew Alford.

Tulsa was also impressive in recruiting the transfer portal, signing 19 transfers in December and January.

Now the focus is on the 2026 recruiting cycle. Tulsa coaches extended a large number of offers in January and February, and now they have a big group coming for this weekend's Junior Day. Below is a look at 28 of the prospects expected to be on hand, including 11 players from the state of Oklahoma.