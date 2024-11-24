Tulsa falls at South Florida, 63-30

Keaston Willis scored 22 points to help Tulsa win the Mayor's Cup, beating ORU 85-76.
Tulsa needs a solid start against East Carolina on Thursday night if it hopes to win and keep its bowl hopes alive.
Braeden Carrington has made an instant impact at Tulsa after transferring from Minnesota in the off-season.
The month of October was a busy one for Tulsa football coaches, as they extended several new scholarship offers.
Isaiah Barnes and Dwon Odom each had numerous explosive and exciting plays, helping Tulsa defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
