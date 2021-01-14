InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa falls flat at Wichita State

Darien Jackson led Tulsa with 12 points and 9 rebounds, but the Hurricane fell 72-53 at Wichita State.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Morris Udeze and Tyson Etienne scored 20 points apiece as Wichita State topped Tulsa 72-53 on Wednesday night.

The 20 points were a career high for Udeze, who was 6-of-7 shooting and added eight rebounds.

Ricky Council IV had 11 points for Wichita State (8-3, 4-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Alterique Gilbert added eight assists.

Darien Jackson had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (7-4, 4-2), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Elijah Joiner added 11 points. Brandon Rachal had seven rebounds, but was held to just five points.

It was a tough shooting night for the Hurricane. Tulsa made just 23 of 69 (33%) from the field and 4 of 29 (14%) from three, while Wichita State shot 23-55 (42%) from the field and 11-29 (38%) from beyond the arc.

Wichita State defeated Tulsa 69-65 on Dec. 15.

Tulsa will be back in action on Sunday against Memphis at the Reynolds Center.