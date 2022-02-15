Tulsa falls on the road at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Mahan had 17 points and Darius Perry posted 12 points, six rebounds and five steals as Central Florida defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Monday night.

Mahan shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Darius Johnson had 14 points for Central Florida (15-8, 7-6 American Athletic Conference). Darin Green Jr. added 11 points.

Jeriah Horne had 18 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-16, 2-11). Darien Jackson added 16 points. Anthony Pritchard had 11 points.

Tulsa is now 0-8 on the road this season, and they stay on the road against South Florida on Saturday before finishing the road trip with games at SMU and East Carolina. The Hurricane has lost 11 of its last 13 games.