Tulsa trailed by two points with under a minute to go, but Memphis made free-throws down the stretch as TU narrowly lost 66-63 to the Tigers on Saturday night.

The Hurricane jumped out to an early lead and used a 15-5 run to go up by eight points, but TU then went cold, not hitting a bucket during the last seven minutes of the first half. Tulsa kept the game close throughout the second half, but couldn't get over the hump.

Jeremiah Martin had 20 points for Memphis (19-12, 11-7 American Athletic Conference), and Tyler Harris scored 16 points. Kyvon Davenport added three blocks for Memphis, which earned its fourth straight home victory. Antwann Jones had six rebounds for the home team.

Curran Scott led the Golden Hurricane (18-13, 8-10) with 13 points. Lawson Korita added 12 points and six rebounds, while Martins Igbanu had 10 rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Golden Hurricane with the win. Tulsa defeated Memphis 95-79 on Jan. 30.

Tulsa will be the No. 7 seed in the AAC tournament next week and will likely face either SMU or UConn. A week ago, TU still had a chance to finish sixth in the league, but needed help from other teams. The Hurricane's seventh place finish is two spots ahead of the preseason prediction in the AAC coaches' poll.