Tulsa falls to Southern, 70-66

It’s an audition and finale rolled into one. And a really good chance for Tulsa to end the season with a victory.
Jenks LB Sam Stone and former Jenks DE Hudson Ball both committed to Tulsa just before Thanksgiving.
Tulsa lost a nailbiter to Georgia State in the Jacksonville Classic on Wednesday afternoon.
Keaston Willis scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Tulsa over Detroit Mercy 63-44 on Tuesday.
Sources close to the administration say Tulsa AD Justin Moore is moving swiftly to find the next Hurricane coach.
It’s an audition and finale rolled into one. And a really good chance for Tulsa to end the season with a victory.
Jenks LB Sam Stone and former Jenks DE Hudson Ball both committed to Tulsa just before Thanksgiving.
Tulsa lost a nailbiter to Georgia State in the Jacksonville Classic on Wednesday afternoon.