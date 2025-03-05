Tulsa falls to Temple in season's last home game

For Keaston Willis and Dwon Odom, the ending to senior night for the team wasn’t fitting for the way they played the game.

Willis and Odom scored 22 and 14 points, respectively, and led a productive Tulsa offense.

Unfortunately, the team defense didn’t do enough, and the result was a 81-77 last minute loss to Temple on Tuesday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,049 at the Reynolds Center.

“I thought Keaston did a lot to extend the game, to put us in position to get this win,” said Tulsa coach Eric Konkol. “We just didn’t have quite enough.”

For Tulsa (11-19, 5-12 AAC), the game was a microcosm of the season. So many close games, especially at home, went the wrong way. So many opportunities missed.

But undeniably, the Golden Hurricane just doesn’t have what it takes to have a winning season.

In the last two games, Tulsa has lost in the last minute when it had good chances to win. Although it wasn’t a last second shot that beat TU like it was Saturday afternoon against Tulane, the game was similar in a lot of ways.

Tulsa shot the ball well from the field, connecting on 48.1 percent, including 8 of 19 (42.1 percent) on three-pointers.

“This was a repeat of our other performance on Saturday,” Konkol said. “Overall, I thought we played good enough offense to win the game. But, unfortunately, we weren’t able to get the stops we needed. The rebounds to finish the play. To get the loose ball.

“We had our chances. We had our opportunities. We just weren’t able to execute when we needed it.”