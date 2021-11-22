Tulsa falls to Utah in Sunshine Slam final
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Branden Carlson had 15 points and 13 rebounds, David Jenkins Jr. hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Utah beat Tulsa 72-58 on Sunday to win Bracket 1 at ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news