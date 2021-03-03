Tulsa falters late at UCF
ORLANDO — Brandon Rachal had 16 points and nine rebounds for Tulsa, as the Golden Hurricane battled back from a 17 point deficit to take a second-half lead, but missed opportunities in the final mi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news