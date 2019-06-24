Tulsa was the first FBS program to offer offensive lineman Gabriel Cantu, but the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder from Tulsa (OK) Union had also been receiving strong interest from Iowa State, Memphis, Kansas, Texas State and Arkansas. After some long thought, prayer and talks with his family, Cantu felt led to commit to the Hurricane.

“My family and I have been praying about TU ever since the offer,” he recently told Inside Tulsa Sports. “We've made the decision based off of our prayers as a family. TU is simply where God has us right now. As a family, we will go where God wants us.

“In addition, we really enjoyed the visit, and the coaching staff. We loved our conversations with the staff, and greatly appreciated the hospitality that was shown towards us as a family. We really liked the campus, and we really enjoyed the top notch facilities that were presented to us.

“We've based our commitment off of what God has revealed so far. We are going to continue to seek the Lord on the decision that we have made, and we are looking forward to the future.”

Playing for Class 6A powerhouse Union, Cantu helped the Redskins to a 9-3 overall record and 7-0 district record last season. He helped pave the way for a strong rushing attack.

“I would ask my coaches, but I'd say I'm pretty nasty (in the trenches),” Cantu said. “Watch my spring highlights and you'll see.”

Union has won five state titles since 2008, but the last one was in 2016. Cantu hopes to get back to the championship game in his senior season.