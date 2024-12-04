Tulsa Football adds 14 during early signing period

Despite being in the midst of a coaching search, Tulsa football still signed 14 student-athletes on the first day of the early signing period that runs through December 6. There were no real surprises, as all of the signatures came from high-school prospects that had already committed to the Golden Hurricane.

Carrollton (TX) Newman Smith RB Allijah Harrison, who committed to Tulsa on November 30, will not be signing early.

“Yes, I will be signing in February,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports on Wednesday.

Half of Tulsa's 14 signees held at least 10 scholarship offers. Ten of Tulsa’s signees had competing AAC offers, and five of them had offers from power conferences. TU beat out Baylor, Cal, Colorado, UCF, SMU, Washington State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU for several prospects.

Special recognition should be given to Tulsa receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Switzer, who led the charge to keep the majority of TU’s 2025 recruiting class intact after Kevin Wilson was relieved of his duties as head coach.

“We’ve got a great class. The guys we have coming in add some different pieces,” said Switzer. “That’s the foundation of this program. That’s the future of what Tulsa football is. We’ve got a great 2025 class, and we’re trying to let them know how important they are to what we’re trying to build.”

Tulsa did miss out on Putnam City (OK) linebacker Brayden Knox, who had been committed to TU from July until the end of October. TU was battling a handful of schools, and Knox ended up signing with North Texas.

The Hurricane also lost a few commitments after Wilson's firing and leading up to the early signing period. Coppell (TX) defensive end Blake Isbell flipped his commitment to Texas State, and 3-star defensive back Draden Fullbright reopened his recruiting process, ultimately signing with Oklahoma State.

On the eve of the early signing period, 3-star quarterback Eli Morcos – who had been committed to Tulsa since June – switched his commitment to Texas A&M.

With signing day in the books, the attention turns back to the TU coaching search.