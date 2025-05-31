Tulsa Football hosting official visitors this weekend

Tulsa recently picked up a transfer placekicker and has hosted a few defensive backs on official visits.
Wide receiver transfer Dallen Ponder signed with Tulsa in mid-April and is excited about the transition.
In late April, Jenks OL Ryley Kester became Tulsa’s first football commitment in the 2026 class.
Former 4-star recruit Doryan Onwuchekwa will be closer to home after transferring to Tulsa.
Former Golden Hurricane QB Paul Smith enters the University of Tulsa Athletics Hall of Fame.
