In a drastic tale of two halves, Tulsa nearly overcame three missed field goals, early offensive struggles, and a pair of interceptions en route to a narrow 28-21 loss at Texas this past Saturday. Although the Golden Hurricane came up short in this first ever contest against the Longhorns, there were plenty of positives to build on with 10 games remaining on the schedule.

Here’s a look at some of the key stats from Saturday night and how senior receiver Justin Hobbs’ climb up the career receiving chart is looking through Week #2:

SHAMARI BROOKS

• Sophomore running back Shamari Brooks finished the game with 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

• Brooks now has six career multi-touchdown performances in 11 total games.

• Brooks also has 882 career yards and is 116 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark.

LUKE SKIPPER

• Sophomore quarterback Luke Skipper threw his third touchdown of the season, which matches the total amount Skipper had last season.

JUSTIN HOBBS

• Junior receiver Justin Hobbs finished the game with 13 yards on two catches.

• Hobbs now has 2,140 career receiving yards and remains 17th on Tulsa’s all-time chart.

• Hobbs needs to average 86 yards per game throughout the regular season to become the fifth Tulsa player with 3,000 career yards.

CHANDLER MILLER

• Senior center Chandler Miller made his 40th start in 40 career games.

WILLIE WRIGHT

• Senior offensive tackle Willie Wright made his 37th career start in 38 games.

McKINLEY WHITFIELD

• Senior safety McKinley Whitfield finished the game with four total tackles and surpassed the 200-mark for his career (201).

CRISTIAN WILLIAMS

• Junior safety Cristian Williams led Tulsa with 11 total tackles – his career high and second career double-digit performance.

• Williams only had one tackle in the previous game against Central Arkansas.

TEAM

• Tulsa’s streak of 16 straight games with a 100-yard rusher was snapped.

• Tulsa’s defense held Texas to 5-of-12 on third down conversions and is now 5-of-22 on the season.