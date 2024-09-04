in other news
Report: Joe Fields joining Tulsa athletic department
According to reports, Texas A&M's Joe Fields has been hired by Tulsa as its deputy athletics director.
Tulsa Football welcomes back Denver Johnson
Former TU player and coach Denver Johnson has rejoined the Golden Hurricane football staff.
A stronger, faster Marks leads the Tulsa offensive line
When Kevin Wilson took over as Tulsa's head coach, offensive lineman Tai Marks bought in to the new culture and system.
Remembering former Tulsa coach Steve Kragthorpe
Steve Kragthorpe resurrected the Tulsa football program in 2003, lifting TU to three bowl games in four years.
Tulsa Football Position Analysis: Safety
The three safety spots utilized by the Tulsa defense will include some youth and inexperience, but plenty of talent.
