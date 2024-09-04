Advertisement

Report: Joe Fields joining Tulsa athletic department

Report: Joe Fields joining Tulsa athletic department

According to reports, Texas A&M's Joe Fields has been hired by Tulsa as its deputy athletics director.

 • Matthew Christian
Tulsa Football welcomes back Denver Johnson

Tulsa Football welcomes back Denver Johnson

Former TU player and coach Denver Johnson has rejoined the Golden Hurricane football staff.

 • Staff Report
A stronger, faster Marks leads the Tulsa offensive line

A stronger, faster Marks leads the Tulsa offensive line

When Kevin Wilson took over as Tulsa's head coach, offensive lineman Tai Marks bought in to the new culture and system.

 • Larry Lewis
Remembering former Tulsa coach Steve Kragthorpe

Remembering former Tulsa coach Steve Kragthorpe

Steve Kragthorpe resurrected the Tulsa football program in 2003, lifting TU to three bowl games in four years.

 • Chris Harmon
Tulsa Football Position Analysis: Safety

Tulsa Football Position Analysis: Safety

The three safety spots utilized by the Tulsa defense will include some youth and inexperience, but plenty of talent.

 • Larry Lewis

Published Sep 4, 2024
Tulsa Football Notebook
Matthew Christian
ITS Staff Writer
