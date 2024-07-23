Perhaps the biggest question mark on the team, and possibly the most important, is how well Tulsa's offensive line will play this season.

"We have to replace a fair amount of offensive linemen," said second-year TU coach Kevin Wilson. "We've got some new guys. How does that jell? The O-Line has to come together. The consistency of the line will be huge.”

The only experienced linemen returning are Tai Marks, Walter Young Bear and Rey Burnett. And Marks is the only one with a wealth of experience.

However, that may not be that bad of a thing. The 4-8 Golden Hurricane didn't excel last year in many areas, the offensive line included.

"We particularly weren't that good last year," Wilson said of his offensive line. "We had a bunch of big guys, but we were a little half (effort), and not as good as you need to be. We've got to grow. Greg Frey is a heck of a good coach.

"From where they were in the spring to where they are in the summer, they've made a lot of growth. A good line is not a good line until the end of the year. You show up every week. You've got to toughen up."

Marks (6-1, 304, Sr.) is a two-year starter at TU who has played guard and center, but mostly at guard. His likely spot will be center this season.

Walter Young Bear (6-3, 206, Jr.) is a former walk-on who is a 2-year letterman. Last season, Young Bear got considerable playing time filling in on the offensive line, mostly at guard.

Rey Burnett (6-5, 304, Sr.) spent his first year at TU starting out as a backup before becoming a starter at left tackle late in the season. He will be utilized at both guard and tackle, and will probably start at either spot.

"Rey played a little bit of tackle. Walter can," Wilson said. "They seem to be a little bit more comfortable at guard. They could play tackle."

Kasen Carpenter (6-3, 288, Fr.-RS) is a new face to TU fans, even though he is a returning player, since he redshirted last season. It might be surprising if Carpenter isn't in the starting lineup somewhere.

"Kasen Carpenter probably had the best spring of all of those guys," Wilson said. "He's been a center, but with Tai Marks, we are actually playing him and Rey Burnett at one guard, and Walter Young Bear at the other guard."

Transfer tackles Ender Aguilar (6-5, 300, Jr.) and Kaden Stanton (6-5, 315, Fr.-RS) will have every chance to be starters.