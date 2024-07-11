The difference a few months made to Anthony Watkins at TU meant all the world in his performance.

He went from being a backup rotation guy to being The Guy at running back for Tulsa.

Watkins now clearly is the leader for the Hurricane at running back in what second-year TU coach Kevin Wilson believes is a talented room that should excel in 2024.

"Anthony should be one of the better backs in the conference, and he's training like it," Wilson said. "He's matured and grown as much as a person and as a man as anyone in our program."

Watkins gained a career high 889 yards at 4.5 yards per carry in 2023, even with an offensive line that struggled at times. He really took over at the end of the season.

Coinciding with Kirk Francis taking over at quarterback in the last four games of the season, Watkins rushed for 443 yards at 5.7 yards per carry in the last four games – three of which he went over 100 yards. His best game was 146 yards at 6.1 yards per carry against Charlotte.

It was a great comeback for Watkins after missing 2022 due to academic reasons. In 2021, Watkins excelled, gaining 634 yards at a whopping 7.4 yards per carry.

"When I saw him day one, I didn't know if I could count on him," Wilson said after taking over as TU's coach for the 2023 season. "Ended the year as our best back. Now he's one of our best leaders, he's becoming one of our best workers. Hopefully he can set up to have a big year. He had a really good year last year."

The biggest difference Wilson sees in Watkins (5-11, 210) is his work ethic. Watkins has certainly bought into Wilson and his coaching staff's message. The Missouri transfer, originally from Fort Worth (TX) South Hills High School, will be playing his fourth season for TU.

"When I got here a year ago, I think he was one of the guys who didn't have great practice habits," Wilson said of Watkins. "Was a little inconsistent, a little lackluster. Kind of pulling teeth a little bit as we started early in the season. Just how to practice and how to rest right, how to come out with a good attitude and good practice habits.

"Now he's really consistent. The year started slow. He's training right now. He's in his sixth year. He just graduated, so he's done really well in school."