For all of the departed players, it is defensive backs and offensive line that have the TU coaches concerned the most.

In particular, Tulsa's safeties are not the most experienced. At all. There is talent there, however, and some experience. But the youngsters are going to have to come through for the Golden Hurricane.

The toughest to replace will be Kendarin Ray, who was like an institution for TU in Tulsa's last line of defense at free safety. A six-year guy. Perennial standout.

As for replacements for two of three new starting positions, nothing is definite. Players will be moved around before the season to find the right fit.

"We've got to get someone back in the middle where K-Ray was roaming back there," said second-year TU coach Kevin Wilson. "Dayne Hodge was a guy we played back there a little bit in spring, but maybe we need to get him a little bit more up, nickel, or a boundary safety. A little bit more in the box guy."

Hodge (5-10, 190, Jr., Rock Island Assumption, Il.) comprises most of Tulsa's experience, as he started 8 games last season, filling in for injured Kanion Williams (played 9 games, since graduated).

A former walk-on, Hodge came through for TU as a solid option, finishing third on the team with 57 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. He had an interception and 2 forced fumbles. He is likely slated for strong safety.

"You lose K-Ray at middle field safety, with Jaise Oliver at nickel back leaving, lose Kanion (Williams) at boundary safety, you take a pretty good hit in the secondary," Wilson said.

The most experienced player, although not experienced at the safety position, is Malachai Jones (5-11, 197, Sr., Spring, Tx., Westfield HS), who switched from receiver before spring practice after catching 49 passes for 630 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has a strong chance of starting at free safety.