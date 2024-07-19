It isn't like there was an explosion in tight end production in the passing game last year at Tulsa, but there was a marked increase.

And that could significantly increase again this year with a plethora of talented tight ends on the roster that hasn't been seen in Tulsa in many years.

Second-year coach Kevin Wilson has shown in past coaching stints he will use the tight end. But it also depends on how good his tight ends are.

"Maybe a group you can play more than one tight end. Not that we have to," Wilson said.

It also depends on whether there is more talent at tight end than at receiver.

"We lost some receivers - we lost some older receivers - I don't know that we lost talent," Wilson said of his wide receivers. "I think we gained in talent, but we lose in experience at receiver.

"Sometimes when you put a second tight end on the field, you're taking off a receiver. Well, what's the give and take there. Right now, it might be the more tight ends we get on the field, the better we are."

Ethan Hall (6-3, 246, Gr., Bixby) is a 6th-year TE who has been consistent in intensity, especially as a blocker, and has caught some passes every year. But not a lot.

Hall has 27 catches for 186 yards (6.9 yards per catch) and 3 touchdowns in five previous seasons at TU. Last season, Hall caught 7 passes for 37 yards.

Hall's production has been typical of the TE's under previous coach Philip Montgomery. Mostly blockers and H-Backs. That role could still be similar this season.

"He might be playing a little bit more as a hybrid fullback/tight end," Wilson said of Hall. "He's an older guy. He's played a lot. I thought last year we probably wore him out a little bit, practiced and played him a little bit too much. I think he got a little too big.

"He's lost some weight. For an older guy, he's got a great work ethic. He's got a lot of passion to play. He came back wanting to have a good senior year. He's working on a master's degree. He's already graduated."

Wilson isn't always crazy about the work ethic of guys who have been around 5 or 6 years. But that is not the case with Hall.

"Sometimes older guys get a little burned out," Wilson said. "A lot of guys want to go four years. For a 6th-year guy, he's playing with good energy. He plays hard, he practices hard. He has high care factor. And he had a rock solid, really good spring.

"We're counting on him, between special teams and tight end play, to be one of our team leaders. Hopefully he'll have a great year for us."