If anyone had predicted Kamdyn Benjamin was going to be TU's best and most indispensable receiver last year, you would think they would be a time traveler coming back to the present with inside information.

There was just no tangible reason to think that. The evidence wasn't there.

But Benjamin's heart can't be measured by evidence. He wanted it, prepared, believed and finally got his chance.

And when he got his chance, he delivered.

A former walk-on who finally earned a scholarship, Benjamin (5-8, 175, Gr., Cedar Hill HS, Tx.) had only 3 career catches for 18 yards in three previous seasons. But by the end of the 2023 season, he was TU's leading receiver with 47 catches for 727 yards (15.5 yards per catch) and 6 touchdowns.

"The last half of the year, he played about as good as most receivers in this league," said second-year Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson.

Benjamin really took off when Kirk Francis took over at quarterback. In Francis' three starts to end the season, Benjamin had 22 receptions for 393 yards (17.9 yards per catch) and 4 scores, averaging 7.3 catches for 131 yards per game.

"A year ago, you really wouldn't have said much about him," Wilson said. "A walk-on, try hard guy. Everybody liked him, but as the year went along, he became our best practice player, he became our most consistent guy."

A former walk-on himself before becoming a scholarship starting offensive lineman for UNC before he became a coach, Wilson obviously has a soft spot for walk-ons. But he won't play one unless that is his best option.

Benjamin became Tulsa's best option last season, and still is. It will be interesting to see how much he improves with a year of extensive playing time at the college level.

Wilson clearly admires Benjamin and his family.

"Kam's mom is an AD down there at Cedar Hill. It's an athletic family. Dad's a track coach," Wilson said. “Kam's already got his undergrad in business. He got his MBA, and he's already working for his second master's degree in sports leadership here. He's a team captain. He's a leading receiver. He's one of the best players on our team.

"He's a picture of what I'd like to see all our guys accomplish. He's a special kid, and he's a hell of a good player."

Outside of Benjamin, Tulsa doesn't have a lot of returning experience. A few overrated portal guys are gone. And accomplished Malachai Jones, who missed the first part of last season due to injury, is now playing safety.

A lot was expected of Braylin Presley (5-7, 170, Jr.) after coming to Tulsa as an OSU transfer. The former Bixby High School phenom is small, but has electric speed and game-breaking ability.

Although Presley showed a few signs of why he was so highly touted, he didn't live up to expectations last season. He caught 11 passes for 122 yards (11.1), and rushed for 20 yards on 6 carries. He failed to score a TD.

But there is good reason for optimism for Presley this season.

"He struggled last year catching the ball. He never wanted to get his eyes checked. He just couldn't see," Wilson said. "He's got some contacts now, and he's actually catching the ball. You need to get your eyes checked, but it was like pulling teeth to do so."

There is no telling how good a receiver Presley can be if he can catch the ball consistently downfield. In high school, that wasn't needed much while playing for state champions.

"You talk to his coaches at Bixby, they just did a bunch of jet sweeps and bubble screens," Wilson said. "They just got the ball to him on the perimeter. At the high school level, he was just so much faster than the other guys. He was a dynamic player.

"Here, there's equal speed across the board, that's where his size goes against him. In high school he was so fast it didn't matter because they couldn't get to him. He got easy touches. He's very elusive."

Wilson and the coaching staff are confident Presley will make a major step up this season. They are counting on it.

"He's a great kid. He's great in the open field. He's maturing. He had a much better spring,” said Wilson. “He started to show some consistency. He's still probably about a year away from being as good as people expected him. He played so well in high school, people expect him to come in and be phenomenal.

"I talk to him quite a bit because I worry about the stress he puts himself under, the expectation that you're not doing as well as you'd like to. I want to make sure he stays in a mental, good sweet spot. And I think he is. But you worry. In high school he scored a touchdown about every time he touched the ball. He went to Okie State and he does okay, not great, and he comes here his first year and does okay, not great. I just don't want him to get down on himself and doubt himself."