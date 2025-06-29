Tulsa Football Position Analysis: Wide Receiver

On June 16, the University of Tulsa announced the return of the men's golf program.
It was another strong week for Tulsa football recruiting, including the commitment of speedy wideout Xavier Green.
Tulsa picked up a couple new commitments on Friday, including Katy (TX) Cypress Lakes receiver Courtney “CJ” Lewis.
Tulsa men's basketball has added eight transfers and a JUCO player so far this offseason.
Tulsa is hosting six official football visitors from the 2026 class this weekend, including four current TU commits.
