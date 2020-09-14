InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa Football Position Preview: Cornerback

Usually, most teams have a huge hole to fill when losing a 4th round Dallas Cowboys NFL draft pick like Reggie Robinson.

But amazingly, Tulsa has two talented, experienced players coming back at cornerback in Allie Green IV and Akayleb Evans who figure to man the position extremely well.

Green and Evans are so talented that they kept Robinson out of the starting lineup in two of the first three games before Robinson came on to have an incredible senior season where he intercepted four passes, broke up 13 passes, had 38 tackles, and blocked a kick.

Evans started the first three games before getting injured, and wound up with two passes broken up and six tackles. Green started 11 of 12 games and had 45 tackles, four passes broken up, and a fumble recovery. Both played extensively as true freshmen.

"Losing Reggie is obviously tough, but the good part is you feel like you have two starting corners coming back," said Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery. "Allie's got great cover skills, he's strong, he's long, he's very physical.

"And Allie just does a great job of beating guys up at the line of scrimmage and taking advantage of that. From a height standpoint, he's extremely tall (6-3), he's 220 pounds. He can out-physical a lot of guys that they throw out there. So, having him back is tremendous.