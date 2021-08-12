Kendarin Ray, Cristian Williams and TieNeal Martin lead an experienced, talented group of safeties whose expertise will be especially needed by the Golden Hurricane this year.

With a relatively inexperienced group of corners, the safeties are going to have to play exceptionally well for TU this season. And the group is up to the task.

Ray is a player that TU coach Philip Montgomery has always believed is going to be a star for Tulsa, and his feeling hasn't changed.

"I think Kendarin Ray has a chance to be one of the top safeties to come out of here in a long time," Montgomery said. "A guy with great length who can really cover. Does a great job of coming down when you need him to. A really sure tackler. Can cover ground. Just the amount of length and athleticism he brings.

"He's a great leader. He understands what we are trying to do defensively. We expect him to have even more of an impact this fall. He had a tremendous one last fall, but I think he'll bring even more to the table this fall."

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound junior from Brenham, Texas, Ray led TU in tackles last season with 63 tackles from his strong safety spot, including one for loss. Ray led Tulsa in passes broken up with seven while starting all nine games.

Ray played in all 12 games in 2019 after redshirting his first year at TU, and recovered three fumbles while registering 40 tackles in his first season of playing for the Golden Hurricane.

Redshirt sophomore Jaise Oliver backs up Ray at strong safety. The 6-2, 198-pound Oliver played well in his first season of action after redshirting in 2019. He had 11 tackles while getting playing time at safety.

"Jaise Oliver played quite a bit in a few games. Helped us in all of our special teams," Montgomery said. "A guy who can really come downhill, does a really good job in the coverage parts of it, has really grown as a player."

Jett Hendrix earned a scholarship after the 2019 season after walking on from Cleveland, Oklahoma in 2017. The 6-0, 194-pound Hendrix is a junior who had five tackles in nine games in 2020.

"Jett Hendrix, plays on all of our special teams. Had a great spring. A guy that really has flatline speed," Montgomery described. "Does a good job in our cover parts of it."

Brad Hensley (6-0, 172, RS-So., Tulsa Cascia Hall) is a walk-on who Montgomery said had a good spring.

TieNeal Martin (6-1, 203, Sr., Yuba CC/Sacramento, California) came into his own last season while starting six of his seven games at free safety. He had 27 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and was second on the team with six passes broken up. He has started 10 of 20 career games at TU.

"I was really pleased with TieNeal last year," Montgomery said. "He stepped into the starting role last year and I thought he had a great season. He did a great job in some tough coverage situations."

Backing up Martin at free safety is junior college transfer L.J. Wallace (6-3, 200, Jr.), who came to TU in 2020 from Iowa Western Community College.

"Behind TieNeal is L.J. Wallace, a junior college kid we brought in last year," Montgomery said. "Not having spring ball, not having him here the majority of the summer had him a little bit behind. He didn't get an opportunity to get much playing time last year but he had a really good spring. I expect him to become a factor."