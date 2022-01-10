6-foot-3 and 310-pound defensive lineman Jayden Simon, a transfer from Colorado, began classes at Tulsa on Monday, January 10. He committed to TU after an official visit on December 12, 2021, just six days after entering the transfer portal.

“What made me commit was the bond that the players had with the coaches,” Simon told Inside Tulsa Sports last month. “I loved how the team had one goal, and they didn’t let anything stop them from achieving their goal.

“I think the campus is beautiful and very welcoming. The football facilities are amazing, along with the staff there.”

Simon redshirted in 2019 and was injured in 2020, but still earned Colorado's Most Improved Student-Athlete Award. During the 2021 season, he played in eight games and finished with three tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Also starting classes at TU on Monday were four December signees: Australian LB Zachary Neilsen, junior college receiver Nick Rempert, Humble (TX) Atascocita receiver Keith Wheeler and Spring (TX) Westfield quarterback Cardell Williams.

Williams and Wheeler are two of the highest rated prospects in Tulsa’s 2022 recruiting class, as TU beat out the likes of Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Houston and others for their signatures.

Wheeler took his official visit to campus back in October.

“My official visit was fun. I had a great time,” Wheeler told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The campus was beautiful and the new facilities excited me.”