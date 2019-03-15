• Sophomore defensive tackle Garrett Flanary is no longer on the roster due to medical reasons. He played in 10 games and had five starts as a true freshman, but only played in two games last season due to injury.

• Like Flanary, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Waahid Muhammad is also done due to medical issues. In 2017, he played in eight games with three starts.

• Redshirt sophomore tight end David Fitzwater has transferred to Northwestern State in Louisiana, an FCS program that competes in the Southland conference. Fitzwater is from Shreveport, La. The Demons are scheduled to play at Tulsa in 2020.

• As we first reported in November, sophomore cornerback Malik Welch is transferring. He signed with TU in 2018 out of Long Beach Community College. The California native played in just three games with one tackle.

• Redshirt freshman running back Reed Martin has decided to transfer. The local product out of Tulsa Lincoln Christian played in eight games, but had just two carries for 16 yards and one touchdown in TU's loaded backfield.

• Junior offensive lineman Tristan Wyatt has graduated and will not return for his final season of eligibility. He started three games at left guard last season after senior Tyler Bowling went down with an injury.

• Freshman tight end Dalton May transferred to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at semester break. On his Twitter page, he lists himself as a defensive end with the Norsemen.

• Junior quarterback Will Hefley has graduated and will forego his final year of eligibility. He saw his only career playing time in the final game of the 2017 season against Temple. He completed 2-of-6 passes for 15 yards with two interceptions after filling in for an injured Chad President.

• Speaking of Chad President, as we reported previously, the junior QB hung up his cleats due to injury. He is currently helping with spring ball and will then start his coaching career as the WR coach at Rockwall-Heath (TX) High School.

• Redshirt sophomore cornerback Montray Norris is no longer on the roster and is likely transferring. Originally from the Houston area, he totaled two tackles in nine games last season.

• Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jacob Pugh played in eight games last season, making eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He was a walk-on athlete at TU, and he entered the transfer portal after the season. Pugh is now on scholarship at SMU.

• Other walk-ons that are no longer on the roster are WR Avery Gragg, LB Forrest Harrell, OL Jackson Holbrook, RB Trey Hunter, LB Hunter Kroesche, LB Blake Landon, LB Thomas von Borstel, DE Beau Wooden and RB Brandon Workman.