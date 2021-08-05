Tulsa Football Summer Position Analysis: Cornerback
Tyon Davis has been unexpectedly put on center stage at cornerback after being in a supporting role. TU coach Philip Montgomery believes Davis is up to the task. "Tyon Davis is extremely athletic a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news