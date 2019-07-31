Tulsa's defensive backfield is highlighted by three cornerbacks that TU coach Philip Montgomery can't stop raving about.

Akayleb Evans, Allie Green and Reggie Robinson – with those three on the field, Montgomery feels like Tulsa's pass coverage is a real strength of the Golden Hurricane defense.

"We’ve got three corners that, I don’t know if there is anybody in the country, and I know throwing that out is a big deal, but I think these guys are really, really talented," he described. "They are all long, they can run, they’ve got great range, they’re great tacklers. They’re doing a great job in coverage. I think those three can play either side and at all times. I feel really good about those three guys."

Akayleb Evans is a 6-foot-2, 193-pound junior from McKinney, Texas, who has started 11 of the 18 games he has played in the last two years, including five of nine last season. He had 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, and broke up three passes in 2018.

"Akayleb played as a true freshman, and last year played and had a tremendous year," Montgomery said. "We’re able now, schematically, to do some different things with them. I feel very comfortable putting them out there on the island and playing man coverage. We can play zone coverage. We can let them be force players in the run game and keep people off balance in that way. Akayleb does a great job in that."

Allie Green played in 11 games in each of the last two seasons, and like Evans, is a tall, rangy corner who played as a true freshman. The 6-3, 215-pound junior had 36 tackles, including two for losses, and broke up three passes while starting six games in 2018.

"Allie plays with a chip on his shoulder. Always trying to prove himself," said Montgomery. "Plays with passion. He’s a guy that I thought had a tremendous spring. He’s got to continue to keep working on this upward trend that he’s on, because I think he’s got a chance to play at the next level, just like Akayleb."

Reggie Robinson battled some injuries last season while starting four of the eight games in which he played. The 6-1, 197-pound senior from Cleburne, Texas, still managed to break up five passes, record 19 tackles, and block a kick last season. He broke up nine passes as a sophomore while starting 11 games, and broke up seven passes while starting seven games as a redshirt freshman.

"Reggie is probably the fastest of all of them," Montgomery described. "Very explosive. Can really run. Those three guys are going to be guys that people are really going to have to deal with throughout the year."