Tulsa Football Summer Position Analysis: Defensive Line
With Tulsa having some defensive problems in 2017, the Golden Hurricane started switching things up on its front, going back-and-forth from a four man line to a three man line.
TU wanted extra help on the back of its defense at times to defend against opponents’ passing onslaught. Also, TU wanted to be less predictable.
That philosophy helped some, and will continue in 2018. The most important thing, however, regardless of the scheme, is that players make plays, especially up front.
“I think we’ve got to be multiple on defense,” TU head coach Philip Montgomery said. “I don’t think we can line up in one thing and be the dominant defense that we want to be. We’ve got to keep people off guard a little bit and keep them on their heels.
“We go back and forth between an odd and even front, and I think we have the personnel to do that, so that’s kind of been our philosophy going through the spring to be more multiple defensively.”
Leading the charge this season could be a guy like Trevis Gipson. The 6-4, 255-pound defensive end from Cedar Hill, Texas, has just tapped his potential, but he has shown, especially in the spring, that he is ready to have a breakout junior season at defensive end.
“Trevis is a guy that I think is really starting to come into his own,” said Montgomery. “He’s provided leadership as we’ve gone through the spring. He’s put on some weight. He came here at around 205, and now he’s up to 255. Hopefully he’ll come into the season at 260 to 265.
“Trevis is long and plays with a high motor. He’s doing a much better job of being technical and playing the position, getting his hands in the right spot and his eyes in the right spot. Those third down situations, he’s one of those guys as a pass rush specialist that can really cause some problems and wreak some havoc, and we’re going to need that. I’m excited about Trevis.”
Gipson played in all 12 games last season while starting once and recorded a half of a tackle for a loss in his 11 tackles. He backed up senior starters Jeremy Smith and Jesse Brubaker. Gipson also recorded a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
Without the graduated Smith, who was a second team All-AAC performer in 2017 with eight tackles for losses, including six sacks, Gipson is the likely person to step up and be Tulsa’s best defensive end and pass rusher. He recorded a sack and a pass breakup in the Spring Game.
Myles Mouton is likely to be the other starter at defensive end. The 6-2, 257-pound senior, who has played both at tackle and end, started five of his 12 games last season, recording two tackles for loss among his 12 tackles. In the Spring Games, he recorded two sacks.
“I feel like Myles is a guy who can start at the other end,” Montgomery said. “He’s played a lot of different spots for us and is a valuable player.”
Others in the mix at defensive end are junior college transfers Cullen Wick (6-2, 250, Soph., Blinn JC), Cade Baumann (6-4,240, Jr., NEO), Deven Lamp (6-5, 220, Fr-RS), and walk-on Beau Wooden (6-2, 230, Soph., Skiatook).
“We brought in some juco guys in Cullen Wick and Cade. Both of those guys will get some playing time. Both are explosive,” Montgomery described. “I think we’ve got some guys where we can switch some personnel out and keep those guys fresh throughout the game.
“Deven Lamp is a guy that has a chance to be really, really good. He’s such a hard worker. Extremely smart. Has a high motor. Chasing the ball all the time. Always working. He’s a guy who needs to put on some weight and stay in the weight room, but he’s a guy who has a bright future.
“I also want to mention Beau Wooden. He’s always done such a good job for us. He’ll play on special teams and do some different things.”
Another player who could figure in as a pass rusher is Anthony Goodlow, a 6-5, 230-pound three-star recruit who is linebacker/defensive end that could work his way into a pass-rushing spot in the mold of recently graduated Petera Wilson.
“Anthony Goodlow is real long, a guy that played a ton of different positions in high school," Montgomery said. "Just a great young man. We’re excited to see what his process will be when he gets here.”
At defensive tackle, Central graduate Shemarr Robinson has the most experience and could be ready to become a standout. The 6-3, 307-pound junior played in all 12 games last season, starting nine and recording 22 tackles, including one for a loss.
“Shemarr has the body, he’s got the frame, he’s got the motor to do everything you want him to do,” Montgomery said. “What we’ve been preaching to Shemarr is just consistency of play.
“Shemarr can be a dominant player in this league, he’s just got to make up his mind and do it on every play. You can’t just show up here and there. I think he’s a kid who is going to continue to grow. We need him to be that dominant force interiorly for us, and I think he can be. We need him to have a dominant type of season for us.”
Another Tulsa high school product, Garrett Flanary, did surprisingly well for a true freshman last season. The 6-3, 273-pounder from Lincoln Christian started five of his 10 games and recorded 17 tackles, including two for a loss and one sack.
“Garrett will probably be our other starter for us initially,” Montgomery said. “He’s a guy who is just so explosive, so strong. We played him as a true freshman and really did some nice things for us last fall. Gaining that experience and growth is just going to make him better and better as we go through it. I think he can be a dominant player for us.”
Starting in the Spring Game were defensive tackles Jajuan Blankenship and Tyarise Stevenson, as Robinson and Flanary were banged up. The 6-1, 271-pound Blankenship is a sophomore juco transfer from Independence CC who had a tackle for loss in the Spring Game. Stevenson is 6-3, 340-pound sophomore who played in 11 games last year, starting three, and recorded 24 tackles as a redshirt freshman.
“Jajuan is very strong and has a great first step,” Montgomery said. “He is just learning schematically what we are doing. Him being here this spring allows his growth through the summer and (fall) camp, that’s when you really ought to see the uptick from that.
“Stevenson, Big Cat, is probably in the best shape he’s ever been in. He’s a guy that is really hard to move around in there, just because of his strength and girth. He’s going to command a double team, and that’s what we’re going to need him to do, just come off the football, wreak havoc, and cause a pile. He’s done a good job for us, and I can see him getting more and more playing time.”
Other possibilities include Payton Prince (6-3, 271, Sr.), Jimmy Nelson (6-2, 295, Soph.), and walk-on Jacob Pugh (6-0, 298, Soph.). Prince, a converted tight end in 2017, had one tackle in 12 games last season, while Pugh, the grandson of legendary Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jethro Pugh, had two tackles in three games.
“Jacob Pugh is a kid that got some significant playing time last year and has a great motor and works really hard,” Montgomery said.
An incoming freshman who could get significant playing time is defensive tackle Jaxon Player. A 6-0, 285-pounder from Waco (TX) Midway, Player is a three-star recruit that absolutely dominated games in high school. Any TU fans who watch Player on his highlight films have to be excited.
“Jaxon’s going to be a dominant player for us,” Montgomery said. “He’s a guy that, motor wise, you just can’t stop him. He’s not real tall, but he makes up for that with quickness and speed and strength. He’s got a great nose for the football and was the defensive player of the year down there.”
“The head coach down there at Longview, before they played (Midway) in the playoffs, said this is the most dominant defensive lineman they’ve faced all year, and they faced some pretty good ones. Nobody has blocked him. He’s a guy that, in my opinion, could come in and have a chance to play early.
“He plays like his hair is on fire and he’s ready to go to work every day, so I’m excited about Jaxon.”
The Golden Hurricane has the talent to have an impressive defensive line in 2018, especially if players like Gipson and Player step up.