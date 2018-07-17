With Tulsa having some defensive problems in 2017, the Golden Hurricane started switching things up on its front, going back-and-forth from a four man line to a three man line.

TU wanted extra help on the back of its defense at times to defend against opponents’ passing onslaught. Also, TU wanted to be less predictable.

That philosophy helped some, and will continue in 2018. The most important thing, however, regardless of the scheme, is that players make plays, especially up front.

“I think we’ve got to be multiple on defense,” TU head coach Philip Montgomery said. “I don’t think we can line up in one thing and be the dominant defense that we want to be. We’ve got to keep people off guard a little bit and keep them on their heels.

“We go back and forth between an odd and even front, and I think we have the personnel to do that, so that’s kind of been our philosophy going through the spring to be more multiple defensively.”

Leading the charge this season could be a guy like Trevis Gipson. The 6-4, 255-pound defensive end from Cedar Hill, Texas, has just tapped his potential, but he has shown, especially in the spring, that he is ready to have a breakout junior season at defensive end.

“Trevis is a guy that I think is really starting to come into his own,” said Montgomery. “He’s provided leadership as we’ve gone through the spring. He’s put on some weight. He came here at around 205, and now he’s up to 255. Hopefully he’ll come into the season at 260 to 265.

“Trevis is long and plays with a high motor. He’s doing a much better job of being technical and playing the position, getting his hands in the right spot and his eyes in the right spot. Those third down situations, he’s one of those guys as a pass rush specialist that can really cause some problems and wreak some havoc, and we’re going to need that. I’m excited about Trevis.”

Gipson played in all 12 games last season while starting once and recorded a half of a tackle for a loss in his 11 tackles. He backed up senior starters Jeremy Smith and Jesse Brubaker. Gipson also recorded a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Without the graduated Smith, who was a second team All-AAC performer in 2017 with eight tackles for losses, including six sacks, Gipson is the likely person to step up and be Tulsa’s best defensive end and pass rusher. He recorded a sack and a pass breakup in the Spring Game.

Myles Mouton is likely to be the other starter at defensive end. The 6-2, 257-pound senior, who has played both at tackle and end, started five of his 12 games last season, recording two tackles for loss among his 12 tackles. In the Spring Games, he recorded two sacks.

“I feel like Myles is a guy who can start at the other end,” Montgomery said. “He’s played a lot of different spots for us and is a valuable player.”

Others in the mix at defensive end are junior college transfers Cullen Wick (6-2, 250, Soph., Blinn JC), Cade Baumann (6-4,240, Jr., NEO), Deven Lamp (6-5, 220, Fr-RS), and walk-on Beau Wooden (6-2, 230, Soph., Skiatook).

“We brought in some juco guys in Cullen Wick and Cade. Both of those guys will get some playing time. Both are explosive,” Montgomery described. “I think we’ve got some guys where we can switch some personnel out and keep those guys fresh throughout the game.

“Deven Lamp is a guy that has a chance to be really, really good. He’s such a hard worker. Extremely smart. Has a high motor. Chasing the ball all the time. Always working. He’s a guy who needs to put on some weight and stay in the weight room, but he’s a guy who has a bright future.

“I also want to mention Beau Wooden. He’s always done such a good job for us. He’ll play on special teams and do some different things.”

Another player who could figure in as a pass rusher is Anthony Goodlow, a 6-5, 230-pound three-star recruit who is linebacker/defensive end that could work his way into a pass-rushing spot in the mold of recently graduated Petera Wilson.

“Anthony Goodlow is real long, a guy that played a ton of different positions in high school," Montgomery said. "Just a great young man. We’re excited to see what his process will be when he gets here.”