Tulsa Football - Summer Position Analysis: Defensive Line
Tulsa's full-time switch to a three-man defensive line was a big success last year under Bill Young. With Young now retired, returning linebackers coach and new defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie is ready to continue what was a much improved 2018 Golden Hurricane defense.
One reason the 3-3-5 alignment is a better fit for TU is that it is a lot harder finding quality defensive linemen than it is to find good defensive backs. Quite simply, there are a lot more athletic average-sized guys than athletic large guys.
That being said, Tulsa does have some quality defensive linemen returning for the 48-year-old Gillespie to utilize.
"I think we’re very talented up front defensively," said fifth year Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery. "Almost all of those guys are coming back. We made vast improvements on defense last year. I really like this year’s team. Our depth is in a pretty good spot. Probably, we are in the best shape we’ve been in since I’ve been here defensively."
The undisputed force of the defensive line is 6-4, 268-pound senior defensive end Trevis Gipson, who had nine tackles for losses, including four sacks, and finished with 46 tackles and five forced fumbles while starting all 12 games in 2018. He led all defensive linemen in sacks and tackles, and was the team leader in forced fumbles.
"Trevis is our leader up front," Montgomery said. "He’s our emotional leader. He’s our vocal leader. He’s a guy who keeps guys working at the right pace.
"Trevis brings a lot to the table. He’s long, he’s aggressive, he’s fast, he can bend. Does a good job versus the run, does a good job rushing the passer. He’s a guy that’s got to make things happen. He’s going to step up to that challenge. I’m excited about him."
Also projected to start on the line is senior defensive tackle Shemarr Robinson. The 6-3, 312-pounder from Tulsa Central is hard to contain when he gets going. He had 31 tackles and two fumble recoveries while starting three of the 10 games he played.
"Shemarr is a guy that when he turns it on, you can’t block him," Montgomery said. "His play has got to be more consistent, yet he’s got all the tools. He’s got size, he’s got speed. He’s got strength. This is his last go. I think he’s got a chance to have a great, great year."
Tyarise Stevenson is an explosive 6-3, 340-pound junior who is competing with 6-foot, 296-pound Jaxon Player to start at nose guard. Stevenson probably has just tapped his potential, while Player - when healthy last year as a true freshman - showed why he was so highly touted coming out of high school.
Stevenson started 11 of his 12 games, and had 25 tackles along with one for loss and forced a fumble. In 10 games, when Player got his chances on the field, he had 14 tackles including a half a tackle for loss and a blocked kick.
"Tyarise - Big Cat, and Jaxon, I don't know that one is the starter over the other one. Both of them are starters," Montgomery said. "They bring different things to the table. Big Cat is going to make you block him with two, he’s going to plug holes, he’s going to keep people off the linebackers and allow those guys to make plays. He demands a double team when that’s what you want out of your nose guard.
