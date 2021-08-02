Tulsa Football Summer Position Analysis: Linebacker

On Tulsa's most talked about play in 2020, Justin Wright was central to the action. And he made it all possible.

That play represents what Wright brings on every down.

With Zaven Collins pulling off his walk-off pick six in overtime against Tulane last season, it was Justin Wright who blitzed up the middle and hit quarterback Michael Pratt, forcing him into the ill-advised throw.

Collins doesn't win the Nagurski and Bednarik awards without Wright and his fellow teammates making plays like that. And Collins will be the first to say so.

Although replacing the best defensive player in college last season and first round draft pick in Collins won't be easy, Tulsa is still very talented at linebacker in 2021.

"Zaven's not a guy you are going to replace, but we're excited about the linebackers we have coming back," said Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery.

Wright headlines the group of linebackers in Tulsa's 3-3-5 defense. He will again man the Mike spot as the middle linebacker - a spot he took over last season when projected starter Yohance Burnett was lost for the season with a knee injury just before the season opener.

"I thought Justin Wright had a tremendous year. Every week he just got better and more experienced and understanding what to do," Montgomery said. "Justin had another really good spring for us. Ready to see Justin take more steps and take more responsibility, especially now that Zaven's gone."

The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Wright, from Cooper High School in Abilene, Texas started all nine games, and led all TU linebackers with 62 tackles, including nine for losses, and 1.5 sacks. He had an interception, a fumble recovery, and two quarterback hits.

Backing up Wright is Dorian Hopkins (6-1, 238, RS-Fr., Memphis), a player for whom Montgomery has high hopes. Hopkins played in all of TU's games last year, registering nine tackles, including one for a loss.

"Dorian Hopkins is really explosive. When he hits you, you feel it," Montgomery said. "He can run sideline to sideline - he's got great speed. I think Dorian is ready to get onto the field and provide an impact for us. We're excited about him."

Burnett is one of the players who is in the mix at the Will outside linebacker spot to replace Collins, although he could end up elsewhere. His knee injury came at around the same time as star running back Shamari Brooks, so both had to go through rehab together.

"Yohance, when he comes back - his spring was kind of like Shamari, he is way ahead of schedule," Montgomery said. "He got to do a little bit more than Shamari did, but not much, mostly individual work. But I know he's feeling really good, and we're excited to get him back.

"Yohance can really play all three linebacker positions. He can play the Mike, he can play the Will, he can play the Star. So we'll see how that works itself out as his health continues to improve."

Burnett (6-1, 223, Sr., Navarro JC/Pearland Texas) played in all 12 games in 2019 as a reserve linebacker who got considerable playing time. He registered 34 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, after sitting out 2018 at TU with a knee injury.

Running at first team at the Will spot is graduate senior Robert Revels. The 6-2, 215-pound four-year letterman and sixth-year senior from John H. Reagan HS in Houston started one of nine games last season, recording a sack and two tackles for losses among his 13 tackles. Revels has played in 48 games at TU, and started the first two games of 2018 before suffering a season-ending injury.

"We've got a great competition going on at Will right now," Montgomery said. "You look at Robert Revels. Robert has started games for us and has been consistent for us. Has really played well there."

The big name in the group is Jon-Michael Terry, the OU graduate transfer from Victory Christian. The 6-3, 245-pound Terry started two of his 10 games for OU in 2020, registering 23 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a pass breakup, and two quarterback hurries. He started the first six games of the 2019 season before missing the remainder of the season with an injury.

In 42 career games at OU, Terry has started eight games, including six starts in 2019 before getting injured. He was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team the last two seasons.

"Jon-Michael Terry, the transfer from OU, has come in and has done a nice job," Montgomery said. "How quickly Jon-Michael can come in and understand what we are doing defensively and understand our defense and just learning how to play it faster. I thought through spring ball you saw him make some improvements.

"He can add some different things as far as being able to rush off the edge and do some different things as well. He's a big guy who has obviously done that at OU."

Montgomery also likes walk-on Mitchell Kulkin (6-0, 213, Soph., Jenks) and Bershard Glaspie (6-3, 218, RS-Fr., Mesquite, Tx.) at the Will and Star spots.

At Star, Treyvon Reeves (6-2, 224, Fort Worth, Tx., Boswell HS) is a sixth-year, four-year letterman who started all the games at the Star outside linebacker spot in 2020. Reeves had 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks among his 43 tackles last year. He also broke up two passes, had two quarterback hits, and forced a fumble.

"Treyvon had a really productive year last year," Montgomery said of Reeves, who has played in 44 career games. "He did a nice job in our blitz packages, also in our coverages. Just one of those guys that you look up and he was having an impact on games, and we expect the same from him as we move forward."

Grant Sawyer (6-3, 215, Jr., Argyle, Tx.) is a player who has always been productive for TU when he gets in games. He started two of his nine games last year, and had seven tackles for losses, including two sacks, among his 23 tackles. He had one pass break-up, one quarterback hit, and a recovered fumble

"Grant Sawyer is a guy who can play the Star or the Will," Montgomery said. "Grant right now is probably Treyvon's backup. Grant started off as a safety in high school, and we converted him back down to linebacker. He's a guy who can run. He does a nice job. Great tackler. Really has put on good weight. Looks great."

Behind Reeves and Sawyer at Star is Brian Johnson (6-2, 190, Soph., Manvel, Tx.), a Texas A&M transfer. He had five tackles in six games for TU last year while mostly playing on special teams. He played in 17 games at Texas A&M.

"Brian Johnson is a kid who is extremely athletic and can really run," Montgomery described. "He's got a lot of bounce to him. He's a good tackler also in space."

Montgomery also mentions walk-on Sam Clayton (6-1, 209, RS-Fr., Prosper, Tx.) as someone to consider.

Incoming freshman Jaden Moore is a 6-2, 210-pounder from Green Oaks HS in Shreveport, Louisiana who is TU's only freshman linebacker recruit. Montgomery says that he will start Moore out at Star and see how he progresses.

Even without TU legend Zaven Collins, linebacker should again be a strength for the Golden Hurricane with talented players - many of whom are already accomplished.