With Kendarin Ray leading the way, Tulsa's safeties may not be ready for retirement benefits just yet, but these guys aren't young.

Ray, a fifth-year senior standout free safety with 26 career starts among his 39 games, is the guy who sets the standard for a Tulsa defense with a lot of experience.

"K-Ray is a rock," first-year Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson said of Ray's dependability, ability, and leadership qualities.

Wilson says the 6-foot-4 Ray is up to 213 pounds from 208, and thinks he can get up to 218 pounds to start the season. The Brenham, Texas grad is a 4-year TU letterman who has 222 career tackles, including 86 last season.

In 2022, Ray had his first career interception, and had 3 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups, 2 quarterback hits, 3 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery while starting all 12 games.

Ray had gone into the transfer portal after 8-year TU coach Philip Montgomery was let go, but Wilson and his staff convinced Ray to come back. Montgomery had always said that Ray is someone who can play in the NFL.

Recently hired defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Polizzi wasn't at TU during spring practice to coach Ray, but he will be the beneficiary of Ray's talents.

L.J. Wallace (6-2, 210, Iowa Western CC) is a sixth-year senior returning starter at strong safety who had 39 tackles and broke up 2 passes in 9 games in 2022 in his first year as a TU starter.

The career highlight for Wallace so far was his spectacular one-handed sideline interception in Tulsa's 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl victory. Having started his career at Colorado, Wallace has played in 27 games at TU in 3 seasons, with 12 starts.

"L.J. is a rock-solid looking player," Wilson said.

Jaise Oliver (6-2, 212, Sr., Fairfield, Tx.) will likely be the starting nickelback. Oliver has made clutch plays for the Golden Hurricane. The fifth-year senior has played in 30 games at TU. In 2022, Oliver had an interception, 14 tackles, 3 pass breakups, and a tackle for loss.