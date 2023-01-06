News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-06 10:35:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Tulsa Football Transfer Tracker

Tulsa QB Braylon Braxton entered the Transfer Portal but later decided to stay at TU.
Tulsa QB Braylon Braxton entered the Transfer Portal but later decided to stay at TU. (AP Images)
Chris Harmon • InsideTulsaSports
Publisher
@ChrisHarmonITS
Publisher and Managing Editor of Inside Tulsa Sports since 2002 and senior writer for Hurricane Elite magazine. Former TU beat reporter for the Moore American and the McAlester News Capital.

For better or worse, the Transfer Portal offers college athletes an opportunity to be re-recruited and transfer to a new school without the requirement of sitting out a year, as it was under the old NCAA rules. It has created a form of free agency in college athletics.

The Transfer Portal can help some athletic programs, and it can hurt as well -- it's a double-edged sword. TU has lost athletes to Power Five programs, but the Hurricane has also benefitted from bringing in former Power Five players that have made big contributions.

Below is a look at Tulsa's outgoing and incoming transfers for the 2022-23 cycle.

(Last Updated January 6, 2023)

TU Players that entered the Transfer Portal
Player info Outcome / New School

QB Braylon Braxton

Staying at Tulsa

QB Davis Brin

Georgia Southern

DE Anthony Goodlow

Oklahoma State

S Zion Hopes

Undecided

WR Malachai Jones

Staying at Tulsa

S Kendarin Ray

Undecided

CB Kenney Solomon

Staying at Tulsa

OL Dillon Wade

Auburn

P Lachlan Wilson

California

LB Justin Wright

Oklahoma State

OL Chris Akporoghene

Undecided
Tulsa's Incoming Transfers
Player info Former School

RB/WR Braylin Presley

Oklahoma State
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}