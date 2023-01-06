For better or worse, the Transfer Portal offers college athletes an opportunity to be re-recruited and transfer to a new school without the requirement of sitting out a year, as it was under the old NCAA rules. It has created a form of free agency in college athletics.

The Transfer Portal can help some athletic programs, and it can hurt as well -- it's a double-edged sword. TU has lost athletes to Power Five programs, but the Hurricane has also benefitted from bringing in former Power Five players that have made big contributions.

Below is a look at Tulsa's outgoing and incoming transfers for the 2022-23 cycle.

(Last Updated January 6, 2023)