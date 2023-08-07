Kevin Wilson and the new Tulsa coaching staff continue to make waves in recruiting. On Monday, 3-star Crandall (TX) receiver Joshua Smith committed to the Hurricane over offers from Oklahoma State, Mississippi, Texas Tech, Memphis, UTSA, UAB and others.

"I love the new staff. They are going to have something special," he told Inside Tulsa Sports.

TU offered Smith in March, and on July 1, he listed a top seven of Tulsa, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, UTSA, UAB, Toledo and Louisiana Tech. Smith made visits to the Hurricane campus in June and late July and came away impressed.

"It was really good. I loved it," he said of his time in Tulsa. "I loved it down there. All the coaches were welcoming and the facilities are nice. They have a lot of history. I enjoyed it.”

As a junior at Crandall last season, Smith collected 52 receptions for 769 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 14.8 yards per catch and helping the Pirates to a 9-3 record. In his sophomore season, he had 23 catches for 388 yards and four scores.

“What I do best, for me, is being able to be faster than most and my route running for my size is hard to find,” he described. “And being able to read defenses.”

The Dallas Morning News ranks Smith as the seventh-best receiver and 31st-best overall player in the Dallas area.

Smith is Tulsa's eighth commitment in the 2024 recruiting class and the sixth from the state of Texas. He is also the Hurricane's fourth 3-star prospect in the class.

Verbal commitments are non-binding, and prospective student-athletes can sign letters of intent during the early signing period in late December.