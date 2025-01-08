Tulsa has huge recruiting day with numerous portal additions

Tulsa football coaches had a big day on Wednesday, pulling in a large recruiting haul from the transfer portal. TU has now picked up 17 players from the portal so far, including several from Power 4 schools.

The most recent addition was a commitment from Florida State defensive end Byron Turner Jr., who began an official visit to Tulsa on January 7. After suffering injuries early in his career, he was a part-time starter for the Seminoles the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-4 and 251-pounder finished his FSU career with 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. This past season, he totaled 13 tackles. Rivals ranked Turner No. 21 nationally at his position in the 2021 class, as he picked up offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Nebraska, West Virginia and many others.

The Golden Hurricane also signed four offensive linemen on Wednesday, including Texas A&M transfer Hunter Erb. The 6-6, 330-pounder appeared in one game for the Aggies last season and two games in 2023, so he was looking for a fresh start and an opportunity for more playing time. Hailing from Haslet, Texas, Erb was ranked as the No. 34 offensive tackle in the class of 2022.

Simon Wilson, an experienced center from Middle Tennessee, also signed with TU on Wednesday after an official visit last weekend. At 6-1 and 315 pounds, he chose Tulsa over offers from Marshall, Arkansas State, Kent State, UAB, Georgia State and Louisiana-Monroe.

"Everything was great," Wilson said of his visit to Tulsa. "I had a good time, really like the community, the University and all the coaching staff members."

Tulsa also added two offensive line transfers from East Tennessee State, as JaQuan Adams and Jack Hood both followed their former head coach to Tulsa. Adams is extremely talented and held other offers from Virginia Tech and Kansas State.

"Athletic. He can play guard and tackle. Three-year starter," said Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb during a live chat session on Inside Tulsa Sports.

Tulsa also signed Ohio running back transfer Rickey Hunt on Tuesday. The Oklahoma City Millwood product was offered by Iowa State out of high school in the 2023 class. As a true freshman, he earned the Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP after scoring five touchdowns against Georgia Southern. In 2024, he rushed for 393 yards and 2 TDs on just 76 carries.

Tulsa also recently signed Missouri WR Mekhi Miller, Western Carolina WR Zion Booker and ETSU LB Ray Coney.

Miller is the second SEC receiver to sign with TU, joining Micah Tease from Texas A&M. The 6-1, 194-pounder from Overland Park, Kansas, chose Tulsa over offers from Miami (OH) and Eastern Michigan. A 3-star prospect out of Blue Valley North High School, Miller was a highly-coveted recruit in the class of 2022, signing with Mizzou over offers from Tennessee, Cal, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. He was ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in Kansas and the No. 61 wide receiver nationally.

Zion Booker comes to TU after two successful seasons at Western Carolina. In 2024, he had 540 yards and 4 touchdowns on 39 receptions in 8 games, averaging 12.8 yards per catch. In his two seasons at WCU, he totaled 47 receptions for 716 yards.

Ray Coney played for new TU coach Tre Lamb at East Tennessee State. As a sophomore last season, the 6-foot-3 and 220-pound linebacker amassed 97 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 6 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles.

Tulsa also recently signed running back Sevion Morrison on Christmas Day. The Kansas transfer was a 4-star prospect out of Tulsa Edison High School in the 2020 class. He originally signed with Nebraska before transferring to KU.

As a Jayhawk, the 6-foot and 215-pounder rushed for 391 yards and 4 touchdowns on 60 carries, averaging a whopping 6.5 yards per rush. He also caught six passes for 61 yards. Morrison returns to his hometown with one year of eligibility remaining.