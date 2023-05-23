First-year Tulsa head football coach Kevin Wilson has hired Chris Polizzi as the Hurricane's defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Polizzi spent the past five seasons with UT-Martin -- the past three as defensive coordinator.

“I am excited to have Chris join our program,” said Wilson. “Even though we’re adding Chris late, we tried to do it as seamless as possible to keep the continuity growing with our players. I really liked the direction spring ball went as the kids really bought in to the defense that would be best for us."

TU also announced that Wilson has named linebacker coach Koy McFarland as the defensive run game coordinator and cornerback coach Michael Hunter as defensive passing game coordinator, while Dominque Franks will continue as quality control coach with the secondary.

“We have good experience with Michael and Dom, both of whom played in the league and have a lot of playing experience but are young in the coaching world," said Wilson. "So, I felt that we needed to enhance our group with more experience in the secondary and that’s what Chris brings to us.”

Polizzi has a wealth of coaching experience.

“Chris’ background includes coaching at UCLA under Chuck Bullough, Utah with Kyle Whittingham and at Iowa under Phil Parker, who is as good a defensive coach as there is in the country,” added Wilson. “We had a lot of great candidates, but Chris brings the combination of being a great guy, great leader with tremendous knowledge who can blend with what we’re doing and play to our strengths to make it the Tulsa defense. Chris is the right fit for our program.”

At Tennessee-Martin, Polizzi's defense helped the Skyhawks capture back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference Championships in 2021 and 2022. Last season, his defense led the FCS in turnovers gained (28) and interceptions (17) through the regular season.

Polizzi also mentored 18 all-conference performers at UT-Martin, including the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and consensus All-American John H. Ford II. He also coached All-Americans Daylan Dotson and Oshae Baker during his five seasons there.

Polizzi replaces Matt Guerrieri, who was hired by Wilson as Tulsa's defensive coordinator in January but left for the same position at Indiana in February.