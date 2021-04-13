InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa hires Nelp to lead women's basketball program

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa has hired Arizona State assistant Angie Nelp to coach its women’s basketball team.

Tulsa made the announcement on Monday.

"I am extremely humbled and excited to be the next head coach of the women’s basketball team at The University of Tulsa,” Nelp said in a press release. “I want to thank Interim President Janet Levit, Rick Dickson and Crista Troester for entrusting me with the growth and development of this program and the student-athletes who make it so special.”

Nelp spent four years on the Arizona State staff and was promoted to associate head coach last April. During her tenure, the Sun Devils posted a 76-47 record and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2019. This past season, Arizona State played in the WNIT.

Nelp also was an assistant at Rice and Mercer, was assistant director of basketball operations at Marquette and spent a season as a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas. The former Angie Gorton was the 1998 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year for Canadian High School.

"I’m thrilled to welcome Angie, Jake and family to The University of Tulsa," said Tulsa Athletic Director Rick Dickson. "It’s an exciting day for our university, athletics department and women’s basketball program. Angie brings the enthusiasm and tenacity that we were looking for in our new coach. She has a passion to see that her student-athletes succeed not only on the court but in all phases of life.

"Everyone we talked to about her raved about Angie’s energy, leadership, work ethic, basketball knowledge, her ability to connect with people and be a stellar role model for young women. We’re excited that she’s now a part of our TU family."

Nelp replaces Matilda Mossman, who announced her retirement last month after 10 seasons leading the program.