Tulsa hoping to notch a win against UTSA on homecoming

Coming off a very bad showing that continually displayed a futile offense, the real question begs as follows.

Is there any way for TU to turn around an offense that, for the majority of the year, has been extremely lackluster?

“We’ve got to make some big plays,” said Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson. “Sometimes, when you’ve got a one-on-one catch and it’s there, you’ve got to make it.”

Youth and lack of confidence have snowballed so far this season for TU. Some early success in games where Tulsa actually gets into the red zone and finishes a drive off would be a big help.

Tulsa (2-5, 0-3 AAC) will find out if it can have a chance to turn the season around when it hosts the University of Texas San Antonio at 2:30 on Saturday afternoon for its homecoming game at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The Golden Hurricane’s offense has been bad, with its performance against Temple (2-5, 1-3) last Saturday setting a standard for futility, especially in the first half. Tulsa was down 17-0 at halftime, and lost 20-10.

The quarterback shuffle didn’t work. Cooper Legas started in place of Kirk Francis, who had battled a minor injury suffered in the previous game against Army. Tulsa’s off week gave Francis a chance to heal. Cardell Williams got a series in the first half.

The run-heavy offensive plan for the week didn’t work. When it was time to pass, the receivers either weren’t open, dropped too many passes, and/or the offensive line wasn’t opening holes.

“We haven’t created any separation, we haven’t pass-blocked,” Wilson said of his receivers and offensive line. “We have to find some run game. I keep saying, what can we do to put them in better situations?”

Having wide receivers block, as well as catch passes, is an issue.

“We’ve not blocked well on the perimeter. We’re still a little bit small and young out there,” Wilson said. “Our tight end group has played well.

“Our quarterback play has been inconsistent because of the lack of a running game and lack of protection. Kirk, and Cooper, and Cardell (Williams) need to play better. It’s been a little collage of a little bit all over.”