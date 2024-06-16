Tulsa hosted another round of official football visitors from the 2025 class this weekend. The Hurricane expects to add a few more commitments in this recruiting cycle, and TU continues to be heavily involved with numerous highly-ranked and highly-recruited prospects.

Three of this weekend's visitors are already rated as 3-star prospects, and the group has scholarship offers from the likes of USC, Arizona State, Kentucky, Florida State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Houston, Kansas State and others.

