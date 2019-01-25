With the regular football signing period less than two weeks away, Tulsa Football is hosting a large group of prospects for official visits this weekend. The Hurricane gained nine signees in the early signing period and has two current commitments, but they still have approximately five to seven additional spots to fill.

After speaking with several prospects and coaches from high schools and junior colleges, Inside Tulsa Sports has identified almost 15 prospects that expect to make the trek to Tulsa on Friday.

Eight of this weekend's visitors signed with TU in the early period for high school seniors, which spanned from Dec. 19 to 21, and they’ll likely spend some of their time trying to influence the Hurricane’s other visitors to join the program.

Tulsa’s other visitors include three defensive backs, two Tulsa metro players and a big offensive lineman.

Below is a look at the recruits expected in Tulsa for official visits this weekend.