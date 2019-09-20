There is a feeling that this Golden Hurricane team has a chance to be good. Really good.

When you are good enough to feel like you squandered a great chance and a second half lead against Oklahoma State, that says something.

Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery believes this year will be different than the last two years.

“I think we have a dang good football team, I really do,” Montgomery said after the OSU game. “I think we’re young, but we’re starting to really come together.”

Tulsa (1-2) will go a long ways to finding out just how good it is this week when it hosts Wyoming at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The game is perhaps the most pivotal game of the season. A win and TU is 2-2 and goes into conference play with confidence, heading into a tough conference schedule. A loss and a 1-3 record is extremely hard to overcome.

Although the Wyoming game is a challenging contest, make no mistake -- this is a game that Tulsa should win. If Tulsa is going to have the season it should have, it has to win this game. Period.

Reasons for the optimism are many. It starts with the offense, and with Zach Smith at the helm this season, TU’s offense has the look of team that can have a winning season. Players are making plays again. Players like Keylon Stokes and Sam Crawford.