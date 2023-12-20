The early signing day was a big success for the Tulsa football coaches, who put together one of the best TU recruiting classes in the past 15 years. The class is currently rated No. 63 nationally on Rivals, which is the highest since finishing No. 59 in 2009.

There were no surprises, as the Hurricane signed all of the prospects that had committed as of Tuesday night.

“We kind of felt pretty good,” said Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson during his signing day press conference. “These guys have been pretty stable.”

Tulsa received late commitments from Manvel (TX) defensive end Mason Fleming, Anna (TX) receiver Jacob Emmers and Arkansas running back transfer AJ Green, a product of Tulsa Union High School.

Green is one of four D-1 transfers in the class, along with Purdue receiver Zion Steptoe – the son of former Tulsa player Sherman Steptoe, Indiana linebacker Myles Jackson and Angelo State defensive lineman Amieh Williams.

The Hurricane signed 24 high school prospects, including 19 that had Power Five offers. Six of those were from Oklahoma, while 16 hail from Texas.

Tulsa signed two junior college prospects, but only announced one – Iowa Western defensive lineman Joe Hjelle, who visited the TU campus last weekend. Coffeyville College long-snapper Parker Stone signed a scholarship agreement with Tulsa and plans to enroll in January.

Tulsa signed 15 defensive players, 14 players on offense and one specialist. Offensively, Tulsa added six receivers, four offensive lineman, three running backs and one tight end. On defense, TU added six defensive backs, five defensive linemen, one linebacker and three will play a hybrid position.

Below is a look at Tulsa's full 2024 recruiting class thus far. TU will likely add more before the regular signing period in February.