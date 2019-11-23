Now that Tulsa has gained considerable confidence by beating a very talented Central Florida, it is time to start rolling and finish the season strong, starting with disposing of a division rival.

And when talking about finishing a season strong, Houston is a poster boy this season for doing exactly the opposite.

After playing a brutally tough schedule the first six weeks of conference season, Tulsa gets to play the fading Cougars on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Not many teams tank a season on purpose, but the 2019 Houston Cougars are officially a disgrace.

When their quarterback D’Eriq King decides to voluntarily redshirt because the season didn't start out the way he wanted, that is a horrible example for a team. And when Houston coach Dana Holgorsen is on board with it, that makes it worse.

Maybe Holgorsen was okay with King trashing the season so his son, Logan Holgorsen could take some snaps at quarterback. The younger Holgorsen has completed eight of 18 passes for 128 yards with a touchdown and an interception, most of which came in a start against lowly UConn.

With Tulsa and Houston both sporting records of 3-7, 1-5 in AAC play, the game on paper looks like it should be close, with Tulsa being rated as a three-point favorite.

It has been well documented how close the Hurricane has been to having a good season with its last second losses to ranked teams. It is amazing how hard TU has kept playing despite its disappointing close setbacks against a brutal schedule.

But Houston hasn’t been very good against a mostly tough schedule since seniors King and receiver Keith Corbin decided to redshirt after a 1-3 start. That last second loss at Tulane has had a lasting carryover effect for Houston.

After beating a very disappointing North Texas (4-6) to end non-conference play, Houston has gone 1-4 in conference action, with its only win being a 24-17 squeaker at UConn. Three of its losses have been from 15 to 18 points, with the only good game it has played since then being a 34-31 loss to SMU.