No matter how bad Tulsa has played in the last two games, and it has been horrendous at times, TU has the opportunity to play three almost equally non-performing teams in the last four weeks.

First up, the Charlotte 49ers.

Tulsa (3-5, 1-3 AAC) gets a chance to erase the memory of the last two disasters and have a good homecoming weekend when the Golden Hurricane plays Charlotte (2-6, 1-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

"The guys look like they are in good spirits, and they need to be," said Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson of his players. "We've got a good group of guys, but if you are good, you handle adversity, you handle setbacks, you stay together and stay strong. If not, it's all talk."

After losing 69-10 at SMU and 42-10 to Rice at home, Tulsa is looking for anything that is positive. It would be easy to think the team just isn't any good after those two games.

At least Tulsa has two wins against FBS teams this year. Charlotte has one FBS win - against lowly East Carolina.

Speaking of another awful team, East Carolina (1-7, 0-4) is Tulsa's last opponent this season. On the road. Although that won't likely matter. East Carolina is horrendous no matter where it plays.

When Tulsa faces North Texas (3-5, 1-3) in two weeks, that will be a more challenging game. But still, North Texas isn't very good. But not at the level of ineptitude of Charlotte or East Carolina.

Of course, when Tulsa plays at No. 24 Tulane (7-1, 4-0) next week, that is going to be a daunting task. But first things, first. Tulsa needs a win this week to avoid a disastrous season.

Let's face it. Losing to Charlotte at home this week would be devastating. You can never afford to lose to a team like Charlotte. At least Tulsa is favored by 4 points, which is still somewhat insulting.

When looking at Charlotte, the 49ers are a complete mess. Taking away its opening game win over a bad FCS team, South Carolina State (3-5), the offense is averaging 13.4 points per game. On defense, not counting the South Carolina State game or a 14-0 loss to option offense Navy (3-4, 2-2), the 49ers are giving up 30 points per game.

First year coach Biff Poggi has suspended 5 players for the TU game because of their lousy conduct. Quarterbacks Jalon Jones and Trexler Ivey, neither particularly good QB's, were both injured last week. Their injury status is unknown. They have split time this year.

Although Jones' passing has been sub-par, he is Charlotte's leading rusher with 485 yards. Ixley has a minus 83. Charlotte's next leading rusher is Terron Kellman with 278 yards. The 49ers average 166.1 yards passing per game, and 143.3 yards rushing.