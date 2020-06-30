InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa makes positive impression on 2021 offensive lineman

At 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, Aaron Session has attracted a number of colleges courting him to play at the next level; including Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane offered Session in May. Tulsa’s offensive line coach Zach Hanson is the primary recruiter for Session.

“I have a great relationship with them right now,” Session said of the coaching staff. “We just had a virtual tour last week, and we are looking to get another zoom meeting set up.”

Prior to Tulsa contacting Session, the 2021 Katy (TX) Morton Ranch offensive lineman had a small amount of knowledge about not only the university, but the city as well. However, throughout the recruiting process, he’s become fond of the town and university.

“At first I thought Tulsa was some desert town, but the virtual visit showed me how nice of a city Tulsa really is,” Session said. “Their facilities are world class, and I already knew how top tier the education and football was.”

He was scheduled to visit the campus on March 28th, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, that was canceled. Princeton, Harvard, Columbia, New Mexico State, Arkansas State, UConn, Louisiana-Monroe and Wyoming are just a handful of the 20-plus schools that have offered Session a scholarship.

Playing offensive line requires a different skill set, and Session believes that he has that and more, which is what separates him from other players in the 2021 class.

“I’m different from other lineman because although I’m 300 pounds, I’m still able to move and keep up with outside linebackers and defensive ends,” he described.

Making the All-State team, notching 40 pancakes and leaving a legacy are all things that Session hopes to accomplish as a senior before leaving to go to the next level. He’s still undecided on where that destination might be, but is excited to continue the process.

“As long as I’m able to graduate with a good degree and play with a team that makes football a priority, then I’ll go to any school,” Session said.

The Mavericks are slated to open the 2020 season against Cypress Lakes in Katy, TX.