The University of Tulsa has announced its full men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The 29 games include 11 non-conference opponents and 18 conference games.

“We have a competitive, strong, home and away nonconference schedule,” Tulsa basketball head coach Eric Konkol said. “We are able to play in a tremendous tournament and get that back-to-back postseason type feel where you’re playing high-quality opponents at a neutral site.

“We have some challenging road games right away in the season and then we’ve got some teams who are coming here to the Reynolds Center who have been good in their conference and are looking to have strong seasons as well.”

Tulsa’s schedule includes three NCAA Tournament teams from last season: Loyola Chicago, Houston and Memphis, while five TU opponents finished in the top 75 of last year’s NET ranking: Houston, Loyola Chicago, Memphis, Oklahoma State and SMU.

The Golden Hurricane will start the season on the road at Oregon State on November 7 and will then have its home opener on November 12 against Jackson State. TU plays three games in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, starting November 17 against Loyola Chicago.

Another schedule highlight is Tulsa’s first clash with Oklahoma State since 2018, as the Hurricane will play at OSU on Friday, November 25.

“Setting up a three-game series with Oklahoma State is really positive,” said Konkol. “We’re starting at their place, and then going to Oklahoma City to play at the Paycom Center in an NBA arena before coming here to the Reynolds Center. I think it’s great for the state of Oklahoma and for basketball fans.”

Another in-state battle comes when Tulsa hosts ORU for the Mayor’s Cup on December 3. TU leads the series 37-20, and the contest kicks off a four-game homestand for the Hurricane.

The conference schedule will begin after Christmas when Tulsa welcomes Houston on December 28.

“When we look to the conference season, the American is one of the best leagues in the country,” Konkol explained. “Our fans are going to see some great games in the Reynolds Center, and we are excited about having them join us many times this season.”

Tulsa’s final home game of the season comes February 26 for Senior Night, and the American Athletic Conference Championship will be at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth from March 9 to 12.

2022-23 Tulsa Men’s Basketball Schedule

NOVEMBER

7 Mon. at Oregon State, Corvallis, Ore., TBA

12 Sat. JACKSON STATE (ESPN+), Reynolds Center, 2:00 PM

17 Thu. vs. Loyola Chicago# (ESPNU), Conway, S.C., 8:30 PM

18 Fri. vs. Boise State or Charlotte# (ESPNU/ESPN+), Conway, S.C., 6:00 PM

20 Sun. TBA#, Conway, S.C., TBA

25 Fri. at Oklahoma State, Stillwater, Okla., TBA

DECEMBER

3 Sat. ORAL ROBERTS (ESPN+), Reynolds Center, TBA

7 Wed. DETROIT MERCY (ESPN+), Reynolds Center, 7:00 PM

10 Sat. CENTRAL MICHIGAN (ESPN+), Reynolds Center, 2:00 PM

16 Fri. MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (ESPN+), Reynolds Center, 7:00 PM

21 Wed. at Loyola Marymount, Los Angeles, Calif., TBA

28 Wed. HOUSTON* (ESPN2/ESPNU), Reynolds Center, 8:00 PM

JANUARY

1 Sun. at SMU* (ESPN2/ESPNU), Dallas, Texas, 2:00 PM

4 Wed. at Tulane* (ESPN+), New Orleans, La., 6:00 PM

10 Tue. TEMPLE* (ESPN+), Reynolds Center, 8:00 PM

14 Sat. at Wichita State* (ESPN+), Wichita, Kan., 3:00 PM

18 Wed. SMU* (ESPN+), Reynolds Center, 7:00 PM

21 Sat. TULANE* (ESPNU), Reynolds Center, 7:00 PM

24 Tue. at East Carolina* (ESPN+), Greenville, N.C., 6:00 PM

29 Sun. MEMPHIS* (ESPN2), Reynolds Center, 4:00 PM

FEBRUARY

1 Wed. at Cincinnati* (ESPN+), Cincinnati, Ohio, 6:00 PM

5 Sun. WICHITA STATE* (ESPN+), Reynolds Center, 2:00 PM

8 Wed. at Houston* (ESPN+), Houston, Texas, 7:00 PM

11 Sat. at UCF* (ESPN+), Orlando, Fla., 6:00 PM

15 Wed. SOUTH FLORIDA* (ESPN+), Reynolds Center, 7:00 PM

19 Sun. at Temple* (ESPNU), Philadelphia, Penn., 1:00 PM

21 Tue. EAST CAROLINA* (ESPN+), Reynolds Center, 7:00 PM

26 Sun. UCF* (ESPNU), Reynolds Center, 4:00 PM

MARCH

1 Wed. at South Florida* (ESPN+), Tampa, Fla., 4:00 PM

9-12 Thur-Sun. AAC Championship, Fort Worth, Texas, TBA

# Myrtle Beach Invitational (Conway, S.C.)

* American Athletic Conference Game

All times Central and subject to change for television