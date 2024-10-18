Tulsa needs to show major improvement against Temple

in other news
There are usually games in the season where a team can't afford to lose.
This game for Tulsa against Temple is one of them.
If Tulsa (2-4, 0-2 AAC) is going to have any realistic chance of at least being a .500 team and going to a bowl, winning at Temple Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field is essential.
Temple (1-5, 0-2) isn't good, but actually is playing decently, coming off a heartbreaking last second loss at UConn in its last game.
Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson is looking to simplify things for his mostly young squad. He thinks he needs to put his players in position to do less thinking, and thus, play faster.
"I see guys not playing well, and a lot of this is totally my fault," Wilson said, especially referring to his offense, where he has the most input. "We've got to cut it loose."
Both teams, coming off bye weeks, desperately need a win to have a chance at salvaging their seasons.
The Golden Hurricane has been struggling mightily, especially against decent teams. In 3 of its last 4 games, TU has been outscored 146-37 against OSU, North Texas and Army. And that margin is actually deceptive, since Tulsa was beaten 125-10 in the first 3 quarters of those games.
However, if there ever was an opportunity to turn things around, playing at Temple may be the perfect place for Tulsa.
First of all, there is usually zero atmosphere at Temple games, with a small number of fans in a huge NFL stadium where the Eagles play. Also, given that Temple has been struggling for all of the 2020's, and the fact that Tulsa won there the last time the two teams played, in 2022, Tulsa probably will have some confidence, but not overconfidence.
The last three games in the series have been Tulsa wins, including a 48-26 blowout in Tulsa last season. Tulsa won 27-16 at Temple in 2022, and won 44-10 in 2021.
It's very simple. Temple has been a bad team for the last 5 seasons. Their quarterback situation is in disarray. They are coming off a game where they blew an opportunity to win.
Quite clearly, this is a game you have to win if you are going to have any type of positive season.
Temple is a combined 11-38 over the last five seasons. The Owls finished 1-6 in 2020, followed by three consecutive 3-9 seasons. They have one FBS win this season (Utah State 1-5). And three of those victories over the last four seasons have been against FCS teams. So, eight FBS wins in the last five years.
Temple has a tenuous QB situation. The quarterback the last two years, E.J. Warner, who was actually decent, but not great, and the son of NFL Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, is now at Rice.
Evan Simon has been, by far, the best Temple quarterback this season. He has started three games, taking over for Forrest Brock in week 3. Simon, however, missed the UConn game with an injury to his SC joint in his right, throwing shoulder. He could play against Tulsa.
Simon's stats are decent. He is averaging 222.6 yards per game, has a completion percentage of 64.6, is averaging a healthy 8.3 yard per attempt, and has completed 9 TD passes with only 2 interceptions.
By contrast, Brock has 1 TD pass and 5 interceptions in three games, is averaging 180.3 yards per game, has completed 58.8 percent of his passes, and is averaging a paltry 5.3 yards per attempt.
Both QB's average around 1 yard per carry. Army sacked Simon seven times, including the sack that injured Simon.
Against UConn, Brock was 18 of 32 for 136 yards, with no TD passes and 1 pick. He is still recovering from a wrist injury to his right throwing hand which he suffered in week 2, and is not 100 percent.
A third quarterback, freshman Tyler Douglas, played some last week, but didn't throw any passes in his first action of his career. Douglas did rush 6 times for 10 yards, including one ill-fated attempt.
The running game has been mostly pedestrian this season, although against UConn, the 2023 juco rushing leader, Terrez Worthy, rushed for 95 yards on 12 carries (7.9 yards per carry) in his first extensive action for Temple. Worthy has 151 yards rushing for the season. Antwain Littleton leads Temple with 168 yards rushing (3.3 ypc).
Field goal kicker Madduz Trujillo made a 60-yarder against UConn in the third quarter, and is 7 of 9 in field goals this season for the Owls. Earlier this season, Trujillo made a 64-yarder against Utah State.
Another special teams worry for TU is that Temple blocked a punt for a TD against UConn. Tulsa had a punt blocked against North Texas.
The way Temple lost to UConn was devastating. Trailing 23-20 and facing 4th-and-goal from only a half yard from the end zone with the play starting with 3 seconds remaining, Douglas was put in the game for a quarterback sneak. And it looked like he might succeed, but the ball popped loose, and was returned for a TD to end the game.
Overall, Temple's defense has been decent, keeping it in games, but has been nothing special, like what happened in the UConn game. Temple gave up 272 yards passing, and 118 yards rushing not counting 19 yards in quarterback sacks.
For Tulsa, stopping the bleeding from what has been a horrendous last 2 weeks, and 3 of last 4 weeks, is paramount. Thank goodness, for Tulsa's sake, that the schedule gets easier. The rest of the games, starting against Temple, are very winnable.
Although Tulsa's defense hasn't been very good, it gets worse when Tulsa's offensive futility keeps putting its defense back on the field. The defense gets worn down. And against Army, which plays an option running offense TU usually sees once a year, the performance on defense has little relevance to the rest of the schedule.
Tulsa's offensive problems have to be solved, or greatly improved, if TU is going to have any chance of winning games the rest of the season.
Kirk Francis has been struggling at QB lately, mainly due to the inexperience of his receivers and due to a subpar offensive line.
"We're not getting much out of the passing game right now," Wilson said. "We've looked at it hard. How can we get more out of the passing game? How can we protect better? We don't have lot of sacks, but we need to protect better."
Can Tulsa's young offensive line gain maturity? The O-Line features no players with a year of starting experience. The most experience coming into the season is senior Rey Burnett, who started a few games at left tackle. He has been moved from right guard to right tackle in the middle of this season.
Left guard Walter Young Bear had some playing experience, but was not a starter until this season. Left tackle Kaden Stanton and center Kasen Carpenter are redshirt freshmen. California transfer Ender Aguilar is a junior with little experience who started the season at right tackle and is now a left guard. Freshmen Jack Tanner, Brody Duffel and Bennett Ringleb are in the OL rotation.
The playing of so many young players has presented TU with some daunting challenges. Can they get beyond, what Wilson calls, "the freshman wall" that so many players seem to hit midway through their freshman seasons?
"The core of the guys playing are your younger guys," Wilson said. "The freshmen and transfers are probably getting about 70 to 80 percent of the work."
At receiver, the one greybeard, Kam Benjamin, is a player. He has caught 39 passes for 471 yards at the midway point of the season. The problem is, Tulsa's young receivers, who have been forced into playing out of necessity, haven't been consistent.
"We've got some guys, that quite honestly, aren't getting a lot of separation, that aren't getting open, that need to do better," Wilson said.
When playing five true freshmen at receiver, the inconsistency in the first half of the season is to be expected. However, can they pick it up in the second half? Can at least one of the freshmen step up to start making an impact?
Corey Smith, with 8 catches for 120 yards and a TD, has been the best of the group. Joseph Williams, with 3 catches for 51 yards, has played a lot, and has been close to making plays. Those two players have the best chance of stepping up.
Unfortunately, dynamic talent Braylin Presley has not been utilized much, has not played a lot, and has only 9 catches for 73 yards. The inability to get Presley involved in the offense may be the biggest disappointment of all.
At quarterback, with Francis constantly harassed, and receivers not getting open, the play recently hasn't been good. Utah State transfer Cooper Legas alternated in the same series with Francis in the last game against Army, leading Tulsa in rushing with 81 yards, while throwing only 4 passes.
The QB alternating had a little success moving the ball, but did not result in any points after the first quarter.
Whatever method Tulsa uses on offense, if more players don't step up, it is going to be a long, long season.
The game against Temple is an opportunity to get moving in the right direction.
"I see a lot of good things. I think good things are close to happening," Wilson said. "We've got to stay positive. We've got to stay with them. We've got to keep believing. We've got to keep pushing."
