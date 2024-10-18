Tulsa needs to show major improvement against Temple

There are usually games in the season where a team can't afford to lose.

This game for Tulsa against Temple is one of them.

If Tulsa (2-4, 0-2 AAC) is going to have any realistic chance of at least being a .500 team and going to a bowl, winning at Temple Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field is essential.

Temple (1-5, 0-2) isn't good, but actually is playing decently, coming off a heartbreaking last second loss at UConn in its last game.

Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson is looking to simplify things for his mostly young squad. He thinks he needs to put his players in position to do less thinking, and thus, play faster.

"I see guys not playing well, and a lot of this is totally my fault," Wilson said, especially referring to his offense, where he has the most input. "We've got to cut it loose."

Both teams, coming off bye weeks, desperately need a win to have a chance at salvaging their seasons.

The Golden Hurricane has been struggling mightily, especially against decent teams. In 3 of its last 4 games, TU has been outscored 146-37 against OSU, North Texas and Army. And that margin is actually deceptive, since Tulsa was beaten 125-10 in the first 3 quarters of those games.

However, if there ever was an opportunity to turn things around, playing at Temple may be the perfect place for Tulsa.

First of all, there is usually zero atmosphere at Temple games, with a small number of fans in a huge NFL stadium where the Eagles play. Also, given that Temple has been struggling for all of the 2020's, and the fact that Tulsa won there the last time the two teams played, in 2022, Tulsa probably will have some confidence, but not overconfidence.

The last three games in the series have been Tulsa wins, including a 48-26 blowout in Tulsa last season. Tulsa won 27-16 at Temple in 2022, and won 44-10 in 2021.

It's very simple. Temple has been a bad team for the last 5 seasons. Their quarterback situation is in disarray. They are coming off a game where they blew an opportunity to win.

Quite clearly, this is a game you have to win if you are going to have any type of positive season.

Temple is a combined 11-38 over the last five seasons. The Owls finished 1-6 in 2020, followed by three consecutive 3-9 seasons. They have one FBS win this season (Utah State 1-5). And three of those victories over the last four seasons have been against FCS teams. So, eight FBS wins in the last five years.

Temple has a tenuous QB situation. The quarterback the last two years, E.J. Warner, who was actually decent, but not great, and the son of NFL Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, is now at Rice.

Evan Simon has been, by far, the best Temple quarterback this season. He has started three games, taking over for Forrest Brock in week 3. Simon, however, missed the UConn game with an injury to his SC joint in his right, throwing shoulder. He could play against Tulsa.

Simon's stats are decent. He is averaging 222.6 yards per game, has a completion percentage of 64.6, is averaging a healthy 8.3 yard per attempt, and has completed 9 TD passes with only 2 interceptions.

By contrast, Brock has 1 TD pass and 5 interceptions in three games, is averaging 180.3 yards per game, has completed 58.8 percent of his passes, and is averaging a paltry 5.3 yards per attempt.

Both QB's average around 1 yard per carry. Army sacked Simon seven times, including the sack that injured Simon.

Against UConn, Brock was 18 of 32 for 136 yards, with no TD passes and 1 pick. He is still recovering from a wrist injury to his right throwing hand which he suffered in week 2, and is not 100 percent.

A third quarterback, freshman Tyler Douglas, played some last week, but didn't throw any passes in his first action of his career. Douglas did rush 6 times for 10 yards, including one ill-fated attempt.

The running game has been mostly pedestrian this season, although against UConn, the 2023 juco rushing leader, Terrez Worthy, rushed for 95 yards on 12 carries (7.9 yards per carry) in his first extensive action for Temple. Worthy has 151 yards rushing for the season. Antwain Littleton leads Temple with 168 yards rushing (3.3 ypc).

Field goal kicker Madduz Trujillo made a 60-yarder against UConn in the third quarter, and is 7 of 9 in field goals this season for the Owls. Earlier this season, Trujillo made a 64-yarder against Utah State.

Another special teams worry for TU is that Temple blocked a punt for a TD against UConn. Tulsa had a punt blocked against North Texas.

The way Temple lost to UConn was devastating. Trailing 23-20 and facing 4th-and-goal from only a half yard from the end zone with the play starting with 3 seconds remaining, Douglas was put in the game for a quarterback sneak. And it looked like he might succeed, but the ball popped loose, and was returned for a TD to end the game.